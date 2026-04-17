Royals vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, April 17

The Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees are both looking to get back on track when they face off in the Bronx on Friday night.

The Royals have lost four straight games and seven of their last nine after getting swept in Detroit, and the Yankees have also lost seven of nine after splitting a four-game set against the Angels.

The Yankees have dominated the Royals in recent years, winning the last eight matchups dating back to the 2024 playoffs.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Royals vs. Yankees on Friday, April 17.

Royals vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Royals +1.5 (-143)

Yankees -1.5 (+119)

Moneyline

Royals +153

Yankees -186

Total

8.0 (Over -115/Under -105)

Royals vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Royals: Michael Wacha (2-0, 0.43 ERA)

Yankees: Cam Schlittler (2-1, 2.49 ERA)

Royals vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 17

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ROYL, YES

Royals record: 7-12

Yankees record: 10-9

Royals vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Cam Schlittler OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+117)

Cam Schlittler has been a menace on the mound through 18 career starts. He’s racked up 114 strikeouts in 94.2 innings, including 30 strikeouts in 20.1 innings so far this season.

Schlittler has gone OVER 6.5 strikeouts in every start this season, with eight strikeouts in two of his four outings.

You can play it safer with OVER 5.5 (-169) or take a bit of a risk with OVER 7.5 (+229) if you so choose.

Royals vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

This should be a great pitcher’s duel at Yankee Stadium.

Wacha has allowed just one run on 10 hits in 21 innings through three starts this season, and Schlittler has held opponents to 6 runs on 15 hits in 20.1 innings through four starts.

However, I can’t trust these bullpens, especially Kansas City’s, so I’m taking the first five UNDER rather than the full game UNDER tonight.

Pick: 1st 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 Runs (-140)

Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.