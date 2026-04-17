Royals vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, April 17
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The Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees are both looking to get back on track when they face off in the Bronx on Friday night.
The Royals have lost four straight games and seven of their last nine after getting swept in Detroit, and the Yankees have also lost seven of nine after splitting a four-game set against the Angels.
The Yankees have dominated the Royals in recent years, winning the last eight matchups dating back to the 2024 playoffs.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Royals vs. Yankees on Friday, April 17.
Royals vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Royals +1.5 (-143)
- Yankees -1.5 (+119)
Moneyline
- Royals +153
- Yankees -186
Total
- 8.0 (Over -115/Under -105)
Royals vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Royals: Michael Wacha (2-0, 0.43 ERA)
- Yankees: Cam Schlittler (2-1, 2.49 ERA)
Royals vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 17
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ROYL, YES
- Royals record: 7-12
- Yankees record: 10-9
Royals vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cam Schlittler OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+117)
Cam Schlittler has been a menace on the mound through 18 career starts. He’s racked up 114 strikeouts in 94.2 innings, including 30 strikeouts in 20.1 innings so far this season.
Schlittler has gone OVER 6.5 strikeouts in every start this season, with eight strikeouts in two of his four outings.
You can play it safer with OVER 5.5 (-169) or take a bit of a risk with OVER 7.5 (+229) if you so choose.
Royals vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
This should be a great pitcher’s duel at Yankee Stadium.
Wacha has allowed just one run on 10 hits in 21 innings through three starts this season, and Schlittler has held opponents to 6 runs on 15 hits in 20.1 innings through four starts.
However, I can’t trust these bullpens, especially Kansas City’s, so I’m taking the first five UNDER rather than the full game UNDER tonight.
Pick: 1st 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 Runs (-140)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop