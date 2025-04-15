Royals vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 15
The New York Yankees pulled out a 4-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night, and they find themselves as major favorites on Tuesday with Max Fried on the mound.
Fried has gotten off to a strong start as a Yankee, allowing just three earned runs in 17.1 innings of work through three starts. He’ll take on Royals righty Michael Wacha (4.20 ERA) in this matchup.
Kansas City has struggled in Watcha’s starts, going 1-2, but he hasn’t pitched that poorly overall. The veteran has a FIP that is a little lower than his ERA this season, a sign that he should continue to improve in the coming weeks.
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers, player props to bet, and my prediction for this rematch from last season’s ALDS.
Royals vs. Yankees Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Royals +1.5 (-115)
- Yankees -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Royals: +170
- Yankees: -205
Total
- 8.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Royals vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Michael Wacha (0-2, 4.20 ERA)
- New York: Max Fried (2-0, 1.56 ERA)
Royals vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 15
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network
- Royals record: 8-9
- Yankees record: 9-7
Royals vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Royals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Bobby Witt Jr. OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB props column – Painting Corners – why I’m buying Bobby Witt Jr. to keep his hot streak going on Tuesday:
Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. had two hits, including a home run against the New York Yankees on Monday night.
Now, the All-Star shortstops will face lefty Max Fried on Tuesday, and I think Witt is a solid pick to pick up two total bases. Not only is Witt on a seven-game hitting streak, but he is a career .285 hitter against left-handed pitching with an impressive .818 OPS.
The Royals star also has two or more total bases in 10 of his 17 games this season, registering 20 total hits and eight extra-base hits already.
Royals vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
The Yankees won and covered the run line on Monday night, and I’m buying them to do it again on Tuesday.
The knock against the Royals this season has been their offense, as they are hitting just .211 as a team and are 27th in Major League Baseball in runs scored.
Meanwhile, the Yankees are one of the best offenses in baseball, ranking first in OPS and fifth in batting average through their first 16 games.
Fried allowed six runs in his Yankee debut (only one earned), and has settled in nicely ever since. The two-time All-Star has allowed just one run and 11 hits in his last two outings.
Even though Wacha’s FIP shows that he may have been a little unlucky over his first three starts, Statcast still has him in just the 22nd percentile in expected ERA. I can’t back him against a tough New York lineup – especially in Yankee Stadium.
Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
