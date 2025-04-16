Royals vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 16
The New York Yankees are seeking a sweep of the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night as righty Clarke Schmidt will make his season debut for the Bronx Bombers.
New York has won a pair of low-scoring games to open this series, as Carlos Rodon and Max Fried both settled in after giving up early runs to a struggling Kansas City offense.
The Royals have slipped to 8-10 in the 2025 season, but they have one of their best pitchers so far in 2025 – Kris Bubic – on the bump in this one.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this battle between two playoff teams from last season.
Royals vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Royals +1.5 (-135)
- Yankees -1.5 (+114)
Moneyline
- Royals: +145
- Yankees: -175
Total
- 8 (Over -115/Under -105)
Royals vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Kris Bubic (2-1, 0.96 ERA)
- New York: Clarke Schmidt (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Royals vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 16
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Royals record: 8-10
- Yankees record: 10-7
Royals vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jasson Dominguez UNDER 0.5 Hits (+105)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why bettors should fade Jasson Dominguez on Wednesday:
New York Yankees youngster Jasson Dominguez may not even start on Wednesday night, as New York has kept him out of the lineup against left-handed pitching at times this season.
On Wednesday, the Yankees take on the Kansas City Royals and lefty Kris Bubuc, who is off to a fast start in 2025, posting a 0.96 ERA while giving up just 13 hits across 18.2 innings of work.
For his career, Dominguez is hitting just .109 against left-handed pitching, picking up five hits in 46 at bats. He’s hitting .275 overall this season, but I’d be shocked to see him pick up a knock against Bubic tonight.
Royals vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
The Yankees have dominated left-handed pitching this season, ranking No. 1 in MLB in OPS against them (.884), but I actually think the UNDER in the play in this matchup.
Kansas City’s offense has been stuck in mud to open this season, ranking 28th in OPs, 22nd in hits and 27th in runs scored. In this series, the Royals have mustered just three runs, and these teams have fallen short of tonight’s total in both of those contests.
On top of that, Bubic has been really solid for Kansas City this season, allowing just 13 hits and two earned runs across 18.2 innings of work. While there is a little uncertainty on the Yankees side since Schmidt is making his season debut, a recent trend supports this UNDER bet.
Over the Yankees’ last 10 games, they have only scored more than four runs twice. Their offensive numbers are a little skewed from their dominant start to the season against Milwaukee, as they’ve cooled off since.
Plus, Kansas City is 11-7 to the UNDER this season, one of the best marks in MLB.
Pick: UNDER 8 (-105 at DraftKings)
