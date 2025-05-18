Is Russell Westbrook Playing in Game 7? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Thunder)
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook has been a huge piece of the team's rotation this season, and he'll likley play a big role in Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.
However, Westbrook is dealing with an injury, as he's listed as probable for Game 7 with a right hand sprain. Westbrook has not missed a game in this series, and based on his probable tag, he should be good to go on Sunday.
The Nuggets are eight-point underdogs in Game 7 against the Thunder despite the fact that they're 5-1 against the spread in this series. The latest odds at DraftKings have moved due to other injuries for Denver entering this matchup.
After opening as seven-point underdogs, Denver's odds moved to +8.5 and eventually settled at +8 since Aaron Gordon (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Game 7.
That's where Westbrook comes in. Denver has essentially played six players for a good chunk of the postseason, and Westbrook is the first in line to replace Gordon's minutes if he's unable to go or limited. It is worth noting that Gordon went through a walk through with Denver on Saturday.
This postseason, Westbrook is averaging 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 39.7 percent from the field and 31.0 percent from 3. He's failed to score in double figures in four straight games in this series.
