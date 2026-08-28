Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 0

The Sacramento State Hornets are one of two teams that are making the move from FCS to FBS this season, alongside the North Dakota State Bison.

They have joined the Mid-American Conference, also known as the MAC, for the 2026 college football season. They'll play their first game as an FBS team in Week 0 against the Eastern Michigan Eagles. They're coming off a less-than-stellar 4-8 season and are looking to get this season started with a win against the conference newcomer.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's showdown.

Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Sacramento State +9.5 (-106)

Eastern Michigan -9.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Sacramento State +295

Eastern Michigan -380

Total

OVER 52.5 (-112)

UNDER 52.5 (-109)

Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan How to Watch

Date: Saturday, August 29

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Rynearson Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Sacramento State record: 0-0

Eastern Michigan record: 0-0

Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 5-5 in Eastern Michigan's last 10 games

Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan Key Player to Watch

Noah Kim, QB - Eastern Michigan

Noah Kim is returning as Eastern Michigan's starting quarterback. He completed 61.4% of passes for 2,817 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions last season. For the Eagles to improve this year, they need to Kim to take a step forward in his development. Specifically, he has to limit his turnovers from a year ago.

Sacramento State vs. Eastern Michigan Prediction and Best Bet

Unlike North Dakota State, Sacramento State didn't exactly dominate FCS during their time there. They went just 7-5 last season, which was tied for fourth in the Big Sky Conference. The Hornets have an all-time record of 4-25 against FBS opponents.

With that being said, I'm not ready to lay this many points on Eastern Michigan. Their numbers from a season ago were far worse than their already bad record. They finished the season ranking 123rd in the country in net adjusted EPA per play. They also lost their best playmaker, running back Dontae McMillan, who racked up 1,014 rushing yards while averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

Eastern Michigan may win this game, but I have my doubts about its ability to cover this spread.

Pick: Sacramento State +9.5 (-106) via Caesars

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Bet $1, get 100% profit boost on your next 10 bets when you claim your Caesars Sportsbook new user promo using code ‘SICZRDYW’. Sign up, deposit at least $10, and place your first real-money wager. Up to $25 max bet per boost.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!