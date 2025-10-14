Saints vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
The New Orleans Saints are seeking their second win of the season when they take on the Chicago Bears in NFL Week 7 action.
The Bears got off to a 0-2 start to their season, but have since strung together three straight wins, including back-to-back 25-24 victories over the Raiders and Commanders. The Bears will now try to extend their win streak to four when they host the lowly Saints on Sunday.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this NFC showdown.
Saints vs. Bears Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Saints +5.5 (-113)
- Bears -5.5 (-109)
Moneyline
- Saints +205
- Bears -260
Total
- OVER 47 (-110)
- UNDER 47 (-110)
Saints vs. Bears How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 19
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Saints Record: 1-5
- Bears Record: 3-2
Saints vs. Bears Betting Trends
- Saints are 6-13 ATS in their last 19 games
- The UNDER is 8-4 in the Saints' last 12 games
- Saints are 1-8 straight up in their last nine road games
- Saints are 0-5 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC North opponents
- Bears are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
- Bears are 1-6 straight up in their last seven home games
Saints vs. Bears Injury Reports
Saints Injury Report
- Isaac Yiadom, CB - Questionable
- John Ridgeway III, DT - IR-R
- Trey Palmer, WR - IR
- Vernon Broughton, DT - IR
- Julian Blackmon, S - IR
Bears Injury Report
- DJ Moore, WR - Questionable
- Cario Santos, K - Questionable
- Grady Jarrett, DE - Questionable
- Noah Sewell, LB - Questionable
- Travis Homer, RB - IR-R
Saints vs. Bears Key Player to Watch
- Spencer Rattler, QB - New Orleans Saints
Despite the Saints' record, Spencer Rattler has put together a solid start to the season. He's completed 68.5% of passes for 1,217 yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception. He's not playing well enough to drag the Saints to victory, but he's not losing them games either. We'll see how he can perform against a struggling Bears defense on Sunday.
Saints vs. Bears Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why the Saints are my favorite upset bet of the week:
The Saints may just have one win on the season, but I firmly believe we've seen enough to know that they aren't quite as bad as their preseason projections. Spencer Rattler has shown flashes of competence at quarterback, and their defense ranks in the top half of the Majors in stopping the run, including allowing just 3.8 yards per carry.
I'm out on the Bears. Ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Commanders, the Bears are 30th in the league in Net Yards per Play (-1.4), 25th in DVOA, and in the bottom 10 in both EPA and success rate.
Pick: Saints +205 via Caesars
