Saints vs. Chiefs Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 5
NFL Week 5 action will wrap up on Monday Night Football in an interconference duel between the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs.
You can find the altest odds for the game as well as my final score prediction here. In this article, we're talking touchdowns. Betting on players to find the end zone is one of my favorite things to do in prime time football games and this matchup between the Saints and Chiefs is no different.
I'm betting on one player from each team to score on Monday night. Let's dive into it.
Saints vs. Chiefs Touchdown Bets
- Rashid Shaheed Anytime Touchdown +230
- Noah Gray Anytime Touchdown +400
Rashid Shaheed Anytime Touchdown +230
The New Orleans Saints don't spread the ball around through the air. Only three players on the team have seen more than six targets so far this season. Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, and Rashid Shaheed have all seen at least 20 targets so far so if you're going to bet on someone to score through the air, you might as well take the player of that group that has the longest odds. That player would be Shaheed, who has served as a deep threat for New Orleans in their first four games.
He's a great bet to score at +230 odds on Monday night.
Noah Gray Anytime Touchdown +400
With Rashee Rice sidelined, Mahomes is going to have to targeting some other receivers on Monday night. One of the potential targets who is going to see an increased workload is tight end, Noah Gray, who is already third on the team amongst healthy players in targets with nine this season.
Don't be surprised to see the Chiefs run some sets with both Travis Kelce and Gray on the field, which should open some things up for the backup. He's in a great spot to find the end zone for the first time this season and it'll be a great bet at 4-1 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
