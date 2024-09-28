Saints vs. Falcons Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4
A pivotal game in the NFC South is set to take place this weekend when the Atlanta Falcons welcome the New Orleans Saints. The Saints and Falcons are the top two teams on the odds list to win their division this season, which means this Sunday's result will go a long way in determining who will come out on top.
The Falcons are slight favorites in this game, but in this article, we're zeroing in on touchdown scorers. I'm targeting two players to find the end zone in this rivalry showdown. Let's dive into it.
Saints vs. Falcons Touchdown Bets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Rashid Shaheed Touchdown (+255)
- Ray-Ray McCloud III Touchdown (+340)
Rashid Shaheed Touchdown
Rashid Shaheed was held to no catches in the Saints' Week 3 loss to the Eagles, but it wasn't due to a lack of targets. He was still targeted five times and was inches away from hauling in a long catch for a touchdown once again. He's still second on the team in targets with 14 and has already hauled in two receptions on the season.
I'm surprised he's available at +255 to score on Sunday.
Ray-Ray McCloud III Touchdown
Ray-Ray McCloud III has become a favorite target of Cousins. He's the clear No. 3 option in the passing game behind Drake London and Darnell Mooney and has seen 15 targets his way through the first three games, hauling in nine of them. He has also been the only receiver to run with the ball, being on the receiving end of a handoff twice already, including one which resulted in a 20-year scamper.
He is a big part of this offense and I love his value to score on Sunday.
More NFL Week 4 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!