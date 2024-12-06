Saints vs. Giants Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 14 (Bet the OVER)
The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Giants in what is largely a meaningless game in the NFC at this point of the season. With that being said, we can make our own meaning with this game by placing a bet on it.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for this game and then I'll predict the final score.
Saints vs. Giants Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Saints -4.5 (-110)
- Giants +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Saints -205
- Giants +170
Total
- OVER 41 (-110)
- UNDER 41 (-110)
The Saints opened as 4.5-point favorites but the line increased half a point to Saints -5. Since then, it has come back down to the original number of Saints -4.5. The total in this game has increased half a point from 40.5 to 41.
Saints vs. Giants Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in this NFC duel:
The only thing that was keeping the Giants together defensively was Dexter Lawrence, who has established himself as one of the very best defensive linemen in the league. Now, he's on injured reserve leaving the Giant's defense to be susceptible in every facet of the game.
Even if there's not much to brag about either team offensively, especially the Giants, I have to think a total of 40.0 is too low for a game involving two defenses that rank 24th and 31st in opponent yards per play. Derek Carr has also been better this season than he gets credit for, ranking 11th in EPA+CPOE composite this season, one spot above Patrick Mahomes and one spot below Brock Purdy.
When it comes to a side, I'm going to back the Saints. The Giants have little to offer with Drew Lock at quarterback and their defense banged-up. The Saints still have the likes of Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara, who can drag this team to a win and cover.
Final score prediction: Saints 27, Giants 17
