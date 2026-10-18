Saints vs. Giants Odds Flip Despite Concerning Tyler Shough Injury Update

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has gotten off to a strong start in the 2026 season even though his team has just a 1-4 record.

The second-year quarterback has completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 1,299 yards, nine touchdowns and nine picks in five games this season, though he's coming off a season-low 96 passing yards in a loss to Minnesota in Week 5.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Saints quarterback is playing through two broken bones in his left hand. While Shough is banged up, he does not carry an injury designation into Week 6 against the New York Giants.

Shough suffered the injury in the team's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, per Schefter, and he's expected to deal with it for quite a bit of the 2026 season.

“The Saints have not publicly confirmed the diagnosis, but the injury has forced Shough to tape together the ring and pinky fingers on his non-throwing hand,” Schefter wrote.

“The injury is expected to take weeks to heal, with one source estimating that the injury would last ‘a couple of months,’ but Shough hasn't missed any playing time and will not. Shough is determined to play through any injury and thinks he can handle this injury to his non-throwing hand. But it has impacted how he does his job.”

The 2025 second-round pick has been forced to hand the ball off with his opposite hand, and he wore a protective glove last week atop a heavily bandaged hand. He's expected to use that same protection in Week 6 against the Giants.

Despite that, the Saints have shifted from 1.5-point underdogs to 1.5-point favorites against New York on Sunday morning. DraftKings Sportsbook has both teams at -110 to win, though the Giants have received 54 percent of the moneyline bets and 66 percent of the spread bets, according to DraftKings.

Hopefully for the Saints, Shough will be able to play through this injury in the coming weeks. If not, Spencer Rattler and Zach Wilson are next in line at quarterback for Kellen Moore's squad.

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