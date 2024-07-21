Sam Burns vs. Russell Henley: British Open Round 4 Matchup Bets
Buckle up golf fans and bettors, we're in for a doozy of a final round at the British Open with seven golfers within a single shot of the lead at Royal Troon.
I've already broken down the live odds and made the case for a bet on Scottie Scheffler, but now let's talk about a few matchup bets.
British Open Round 4 2-Ball bets
- Jason Day -115 vs. Max Homa
- Shane Lowry +100 vs. Adam Scott
- Russell Henley -115 vs. Sam Burns
Jason Day vs. Max Homa prediction
If you want a bet on a twosome that's going to tee off early in the morning, take a look at Jason Day at -115 against Max Homa. Day has played a much more sustainable type of golf through the first three rounds, gaining +1.44 strokes per round with his approach game.
Meanwhile, Homa has relied on a hot putter to keep him in this tournament while losing strokes both with his irons and around the greens.
Don't judge Day for his Round 3 performance, he had to deal with the elements like the rest of the golfers with late tee times. I think he bounces back in the final round and finishes further up the leaderboard than his playing partner.
Pick: Jason Day -115
Shane Lowry vs. Adam Scott prediction
Shane Lowry has a disastrous final 11 holes in the third round, there's no denying that. With that being said, let's judge him based on his tournament as a whole instead of allowing recency bias to sway us towards Adam Scott.
The fact of the matter is Lowry has had a much better tournament in nearly every facet of the game. Scott has managed to gain +1.04 strokes around the greens per round, which isn't a sustainable way to succeed in a four-day event.
Hitting fairways and greens are what's going to be important on Sunday and I trust Lowry to do that a lot more than I trust the Australian.
Pick: Shane Lowry +100
Russell Henley vs. Sam Burn prediction
Russell Henley had to play through the elements through his last handful of holes on Saturday and he still managed to post an impressive five under par round for the day. He also led the field in strokes gained: approach on Saturday at +3.72.
His driving accuracy already makes him a fantastic fit for Royal Troon and now he seems to be putting it all together. I expect him to continue that level of play on Sunday.
Pick: Russell Henley -115
