Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold missed the team's last two games with quad and rib injuries, but he's set to make his return for Sunday's NFC West showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

Darnold is not listed on the Seahawks' final injury report and is expected to start over backup Drew Lock.

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold is off the injury report and set to start Sunday vs. San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/rlyzJrQDyW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2026

The Seahawks are 6-4 in the 2026 season and need every win they can get to stay in the mix to make the playoffs in a loaded NFC. Seattle is behind the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) -- for now -- in the NFC playoff picture and sitting just ahead of the 6-5 Green Bay Packers.

Darnold's return should be viewed as a boost to this team after he led Seattle to a Super Bowl win in the 2025 season, but the Seahawks haven't exactly thrived in his starts. The defending champs are 3-4 when Darnold starts in 2026 (one of those wins was Week 1 when Lock played most of the game after Darnold injured his glute), and the former first-round pick has thrown nine interceptions to just 10 touchdowns in those games.

Despite that, the Seahawks are favored on the road in the latest odds at DraftKings for this matchup. Brock Purdy (ankle) has been ruled out for San Francisco, which shifted this line 4.5 points after San Francisco was set as a 3-point favorite. Mac Jones will get the start against Darnold, which should give Seattle a chance to pick up a key road win to get back in the NFC West race.

Earlier this season, Darnold threw for just 195 yards, one score and two picks in a home loss to the 49ers. Now that he's off the injury report and healthy in Week 12, the Seahawks are hoping for a better performance from their Super Bowl-winning QB.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .