Detrioit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta popped up on the injury report ahead of Week 12 against the Chicago Bears with an ankle injury.

LaPorta was limited in practice earlier in the week, and he's officially off the injury report for the Thanksgiving matchup in Detroit.

Sam LaPorta (ankle) not listed on injury report for Week 12. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 25, 2026

This season, the star tight end has 59 targets, 39 receptions, 477 receiving yards and three scores. He's coming off a solid game against Tampa Bay where he reeled in three of his six looks for 62 yards.

The Lions have a ton of weapons on offense between LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

They're still set as underdogs in this NFC North battle in Week 12. With LaPorta available to play, here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Lions on Thanksgiving.

Best Lions Prop Bet vs. Bears in NFL Week 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 19.5 Rush Attempts (-112)

The Lions' passing game has been elite this season, but with LaPorta dealing with this ankle injury, I'm targeting running back Jahmyr Gibbs as my favorite prop options on Thanksgiving.

While this is a short week for both of these teams, I’m expecting a heavy workload for Gibbs, who has handled 20 or more carries in eight of his 10 games this season.

The star back has 1,098 rushing yards and is averaging an insane 4.9 yards per while scoring 15 total touchdowns. He actually has a favorable matchup with this Bears front, as Chicago has given up 4.5 yards per carry in the 2026 season.

The Lions have an elite overall offense, but everything starts with Gibbs. He had 23 carries last week and hasn't had less than 20 rush attempts in a game since Week 4 (a loss to Carolina).

I’m willing to bet on Gibbs to clear this attempts prop and may take a shot on him to go OVER 91.5 rushing yards in the process.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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