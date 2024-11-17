Is Sam LaPorta Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Lions)
The Detroit Lions will be without a key piece of their passing game in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Tight end Sam LaPorta has been ruled out with a shoulder injury, but the Lions are still double-digit favorites since Jacksonville will be without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
LaPorta has 25 receptions for 366 yards and three scores this season, so the Lions will look to other options to pick him his lost production on Sunday.
If you’re going to bet on the Lions’ passing game, Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown are the two players to target. I shared props for both players in this week’s best props story for the Jaguars vs. Lions matchup.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Best Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bets for Week 11 vs. Jaguars
- Receptions: 6.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 76.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
- Anytime TD: -105
Here’s the prop that I’m eyeing for Brown in Week 11:
Star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is only averaging 58.2 yards per game, but he’s found the end zone in seven straight games, dating back to Week 3.
This is a prime matchup for him and the Lions passing game, as the Jaguars have given up 19 passing touchdowns this season – the fourth-most in the NFL.
St. Brown is going to see a steady dose of targets (at least six in seven of his nine games), and Jared Goff clearly trusts him in the red zone this season. At even money, this is an absolute steal.
Best Jameson Williams Prop Bets for Week 11 vs. Jaguars
- Receptions: 2.5 (Over -170/Under +130)
- Receiving Yards: 43.5 (Over -130/Under +100)
- Anytime TD: +160
Here’s the prop that I broke down for Williams with LaPorta out in Week 11:
After serving a two-game suspension, Jameson Williams returned to action in Week 10 and caught three of his five targets for 53 yards, playing 74 percent of Detroit’s snaps in the process.
It doesn’t seem like Williams’ role will diminish even with him getting suspended, and now he has a favorable matchup against a Jaguars defense that’s given up the third most passing yards in the NFL and 19 passing scores this season.
Williams has cleared 43.5 receiving yards in five of his seven games, and he’s been a big-play threat all season, averaging 20.7 yards per reception. Don’t be shocked if he soars past this number in Week 11.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.