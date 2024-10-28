San Diego State vs. Boise State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
Boise State continues its College Football Playoff push on Friday against San Diego State.
After winning a thriller against UNLV, Boise State will return home to the blue turf in Idaho as a massive favorite against the rebuilding San Deigo State Aztecs. Can the Broncos build up Ashton Jeanty's Heisman Trophy campaign with a resounding win at home in primetime?
San Diego State vs. Boise State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- San Diego State: -23.5 (-110)
- Boise State: +23.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- San Diego state: +1100
- Boise State: -2500
Total: 56.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
San Diego State vs. Boise State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 1st
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- San Diego State Record: 3-4
- Boise State Record: 2-5
San Diego State vs. Boise State Key Players to Watch
San Diego State
Danny O’Neil: O’Neil has shown an ability to operate this offense. The team remains outside the top 100 in EPA/Play but has put together two above-average games in the last three. O’Neil has passed for at least 195 yards in all but one game this season and has been smart with the ball, with only two interceptions, to go with his six touchdowns in the fast pace offense.
Boise State
Ashton Jeanty: The Heisman Trophy contender had his most limited output against UNLV in the team’s signature victory against the Rebels, rushing for only 128 yards on 33 carries. While still elite marks and Jeanty remains the nation’s leading rush, that was his second-lowest output of the season.
San Diego State vs. Boise State Prediction and Pick
After a physical affair against UNLV, Boise State will likely enjoy playing a San Diego State team that struggles to contain the ground game. The Aztecs are 124th in EPA/Rush on the season.
The Broncos are massive favorites back at home and should dominate this matchup as the team has the most sacks in the country and should feast on an Aztecs offensive line that allows far too many tackles in the backfield, outside the top 100 in tackles for loss and 76th in sacks.
Boise State is a boom-or-bust defense, feasting on a vaunted pass rush, but outside the top 100 in explosive rush and pass rate. While San Diego State may hit a few, especially in extended garbage time, it's tough to expect this group to keep up with the Broncos.
The team’s fast tempo under head coach Sean Lewis, 22nd in seconds per play, should give Boise State plenty of opportunities to get extra possessions and feast on an SDSU defense that is outside the top 90 in EPA/Play.
The Broncos may look to pull its starters if it can build a big lead, especially Ashton Jeanty, who should have multiple chunk plays on the ground this week. I’m targeting the Broncos in the first half more than the full game with the possibility that this game is out of hand early and the likes of Jeanty come out earlier than expected.
PICK: Boise State First Half -13.5
