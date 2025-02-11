San Francisco 49ers 2026 Super Bowl Odds: 49ers Expected to Have Strong Bounce Back Season
The San Francisco 49ers were one of the most disappointing teams in the 2024 NFL season. Fresh off an NFC Championship, the 49ers were expected to be ready for another deep playoff run. Unfortunately, things didn't go their way and they finished well outside the playoffs at 6-11.
Was that season just a blip in the radar? Will they bounce back in 2025? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think by taking a look at their odds to win Super Bowl 60.
San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl Odds
- 49ers +1400
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
49ers Expected to Return as Contenders in 2025
The 49ers enter the 2025 offseason with +1400 odds to win Super Bowl 60. Those are good for the sixth best odds in the NFL behind only the top five teams on the list; Eagles, Ravens, Bills, Chiefs, and Lions.
San Francisco ran into a plethora of issues this past season including injuries and a self-admitted Super Bowl hangover. Even with the 6-11 record, they still have a strong roster and with a few tweaks and additions this offseason, there's no reason to believe they can't return as a top contenders next season.
Even with that bad 2024 season, the 49ers still had some impressive underlying metrics including ranking second in the league in Net Yards per Play at +1.0, behind only the Ravens (+1.6).
Next year's Super Bowl will be in their back yard at Levi's Stadium, making it that much more important to them to bounce back in a big way and re-establish their title as contenders. At +1400, a $100 bet would win some one a profit of $1,400 if they can pull it off and win the Lombardi Trophy.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!