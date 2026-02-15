San Francisco 49ers 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Health Will Be Key for San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers made a wild run to the playoffs in the 2025 season, as they spent a large chunk of the year without starting quarterback Brock Purdy, yet still won 12 games.

San Francisco ended up as the No. 6 seed in the NFC, as it plays in arguably the toughest division in the NFL. Both the Seattle Seahawks (won the Super Bowl) and Los Angeles Rams (lost in the NFC title game) finished ahead of San Fran in the division, and Seattle ended up knocking the 49ers out of the playoffs in the divisional round.

Injuries crushed the 49ers in the 2025 season, as Purdy, George Kittle, Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, Ricky Pearsall and several others missed a ton of time. Kittle (torn Achilles) is likely going to miss most – if not all – of the 2026 season, which already leaves the 49ers without one of their top offensive weapons.

Has that impacted their odds to win it all next season?

Here’s a look at where the 49ers stand at the beginning of the offseason.

49ers Super Bowl 61 Odds

+1700 (11th-best odds)

While San Francisco isn’t priced as an inner-circle contender, it does have the sixth-best odds amongst NFC teams to win the Super Bowl. So, oddsmakers are expecting Kyle Shanahan’s group to get back to the playoffs in the 2026 season.

Health is going to be key for every team, but the 49ers have suffered an unusual amount of injuries to some of their best players in the last two seasons.

Hopefully, both Bosa and Warner will return to a defense that played above its pay grade for most of the 2025 season despite losing such important pieces. Robert Saleh is no longer the team’s defensive coordinator after taking the Tennessee Titans’ head-coaching job, so it’ll be interesting to see if there is a drop off on that side of the ball.

San Francisco finished last season with the No. 8 offense in terms of EPA/Play, and it’s hoping Purdy can stay healthy for an entire season after a turf toe injury cost him several games early in the 2025 campaign.

There are some key free agents for the 49ers, including wide receiver Jauan Jennings. San Fran did a solid job of piecing things together at receiver with Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk missing time, but Jennings was a constant in the offense in the 2025 season.

The bright side?

San Francisco may not need to add a ton to the roster to be a Super Bowl contender. This team made the divisional round despite being without several foundational pieces, and Shanahan has shown an ability to win no matter who is at quarterback.

If Purdy is healthy for the whole 2026 season, the 49ers should benefit from playing a third-place schedule and reach the playoffs again in the NFC.

