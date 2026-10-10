Is Saquon Barkley Playing Sunday? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Jaguars in NFL Week 5)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has been banged up quite a bit over the first four weeks of the season, and he's set to miss his first game in 2026 on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Barkley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in London after he barely played in Week 4 in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Barkley injured his hamstring early in that contest, carrying the ball twice for eight yards and catching one pass for two yards. He end

Barkley's injury is a massive hit to an Eagles offense that is also down No. 1 receiver DeVonta Smith and No. 2 running back Tank Bigsby on Sunday. The Eagles are set to use Will Shipley, Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele in the backfield in Week 5.

Earlier this season, Barkley played less than 16 percent of Philly's snaps in a win over the Tennessee Titans after suffering a stinger. He's played just 37.6 percent of the Eagles' offensive plays overall, carrying the ball 36 times for 182 yards (5.1 yards per carry).

It's unclear just how quickly Barkley will be able to return from his hamstring injury since soft-tissue injuries can easily be re-aggravated for players with his workload and explosiveness.

With the star back out on Sunday, here's a look at how I'm fading the Philly offense against the Jags.

Best Eagles Prop Bet vs. Jaguars in NFL Week 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Hurts UNDER 192.5 Passing Yards (-112)

The Eagles' offense is extremely short-handed in this matchup, and not having Barkley may put too much pressure on the passing game against a Jaguars team that is seventh in the NFL in EPA/Pass.

Jalen Hurts has struggled a lot over the last two weeks, throwing for just 153 yards in a Week 3 loss to Chicago and 93 yards in the loss to the Rams in Week 4.

He struggled with Johnson (personal) missing Week 4, and the star right tackle won’t be returning for Philly, leaving a once great offensive line with some serious questions. The Eagles also traded away two-time Pro Bowler Cam Jurgens on Wednesday, forcing them to fill two holes on the offensive line in London.

Hurts barely cleared this total in Week 1 (203 passing yards), and he averaged 193.5 passing yards per game in 2024 and 201.5 in 2025. So, it’s not like he’s consistently throwing for 250-plus yards in a Philly offense that is currently 29th in the NFL in EPA/Play in 2026.

With Barkley out, the lack of a runnin game could doom this Eagles offense as a whole on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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