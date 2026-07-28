Is Satou Sabally Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Liberty vs. Sparks)

New York Liberty star forward Satou Sabally remains in concussion protocol and will miss the tema's first game out of the All-Star break on Tuesday night.

Sabally has not played since June 23, and she did not make the trip with the team to Los Angeles, a sign that she could be out even longer. The three-time All-Star has been limited to just 13 games so far in her first season in New York.

Some updates from Liberty practice today:



Satou Sabally didn’t make the trip to LA.



Leonie Fiebich is here. She appears to be doing an individual workout.



Marine Johannès is practicing. — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) July 27, 2026

Losing Sabally is a major blow to a New York team that is fighting for position in the playoff picture. The Liberty are just 4-6 in their last 10 games, and they hold the No. 7 seed in the WNBA coming out of the break.

Sabally's limited action has made it tough for the team to gel, though the Liberty are 8-5 when she's in the lineup in 2026.

Overall, the star forward is averaging 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from 3.

The Liberty remain favored on the road in this matchup, but they are just 1-8 against the spread as road favorites in 2026. So, I'm eyeing a player prop as my favorite bet in tonight's New York vs. Los Angeles showdown.

Best Liberty Prop Bet vs. Sparks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Breanna Stewart OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-116)

With Sabally out, the Liberty are going to lean heavily on Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones in the frontcourt against a Sparks team that has struggled all year long on the glass. So, why not take Stewie to clear her rebound total in this matchup?

This season, Stewart is averaging 8.6 rebounds per game, and she pulled down double-digit boards in her lone matchup with the Sparks.

Los Angeles has been uninspiring on the glass in 2026, ranking 13th in opponent rebounds per game and 12th in rebound percentage. Since the Sparks are No. 2 in the league in pace, there are a lot of extra possessions during their games.

That sets up well for the Liberty star, as Stewart has nine or more rebounds in 14 of her 26 appearances in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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