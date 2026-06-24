Scotland vs. Brazil Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Brazil is heavily favored against Scotland in its final group stage match, but they have to be careful not to look past them. Brazil will likely have to claim victory to win Group C, and adding a few more goals to their differential would go a long way in locking it up.

Meanwhile, Scotland has secured at least third place, but they still need some extra work to ensure they advance to the knockout stage. Getting any type of result would lock up a spot for them, but if they lose while keeping the score relatively in check, it should also be enough to get them through.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Wednesday's match.

Scotland vs. Brazil Odds and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Moneyline

Scotland +725

Brazil -275

Draw +380

Total

OVER 2.5 (-118)

UNDER 2.5 (-110)

Scotland vs. Brazil How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Miami Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Scotland record: 1-0-1

Brazil record: 1-1-0

Scotland vs. Brazil History and Tournament Results

These two teams have faced each other 10 times in their history. Brazil is 8-2-0 in those matches. They've also faced each other four times in the World Cup. Brazil is 3-1-0 in those four matches, with the most recent being a 2-1 decision in the 1998 World Cup.

Scotland

Scotland defeated Haiti in a pivotal 1-0 decision to begin its tournament. Scotland would have been in a great spot to win the group had it upset Morocco, but the Scots lost that match by a score of 1-0.

Brazil

Brazil played to a 1-1 draw against Morocco in its opening match, but bounced back with an impressive 3-0 win in its match against Haiti.

Scotland vs. Brazil Best Prop Bet

Matheus Cunha Anytime Goal (+155)

Matheus Cunha is fifth on the odds list to score for Brazil, but he's second on the team in expected goals through its first two matches at 1.54, just barely behind Vinicius Junior at 1.58. That's enough for me to bet on Cunha at +155 to find the back of the net against Scotland.

Scotland vs. Brazil Prediction and Best Bet

Scotland is going to be in a tough spot in this match as Brazil will want to win by at least a couple of goals to leave no doubt about winning the group. That means the Brazilians will likely get aggressive in this match, especially early on.

Scotland's expected goals numbers are also concerning heading into this match. At just -0.48 expected goal differential and an expected goals against of 1.32, a team like Brazil is going to have plenty of opportunities to pile it on the Scots.

I'll back Brazil to win by two goals or more.

Pick: Brazil -1.5 (+100) via BetMGM

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets when you create a new BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use our exclusive bonus code for BetMGM ‘SI1500’, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place your first bet. If you lose, you will receive your full wager back in the form of bonus bets.

Using the same code in MI, NJ, PA, or WV will unlock a ‘bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win’ offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!