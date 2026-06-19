Scotland vs. Morocco Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Scotland took a massive step forward towards its goal of advancing to the knockout stage of the World Cup by beating Haiti in a close 1-0 match in the opening round of Group Stage action. Meanwhile, Morocco had an acceptable result, drawing Brazil 1-1.

The two teams will now face off in a pivotal match on Friday, and Morocco is set as a sizable favorite. Let's dive into it.

Scotland vs. Morocco Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

3-Way Moneyline

Scotland +450

Morocco -140

Draw +260

Total

OVER 2.5 (+124)

UNDER 2.5 (-160)

Scotland vs. Morocco How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 19

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Boston Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Scotland record: 1-0-0

Morocco record: 0-1-0

Scotland vs. Morocco History and Tournament Results

These two countries have faced each other just once on the international stage. Morocco defeated Scotland by a score of 3-0 at the 1998 World Cup.

Scotland

Scotland was set as the favorite against Haiti in the first round, and while it wasn't easy, the Scots came away with a 1-0 victory. Scotland is 7-0-3 in its last 10 international games.

Morocco

Morocco was a significant underdog against Brazil in its first match, but it managed to pull off a 1-1 draw, keeping itself very much in the mix to win Group C. Morocco is now 6-4-0 in its last 10 international games.

Scotland vs. Morocco Best Prop Bet

I made the case for betting on Achraf Hakimi to score a goal in today's edition of Best Goal Scorer Bets Today:

Achraf Hakimi and Ismael Saibari led Morocco in shots in its first match of the tournament with three. Saibari was the one to find the back of the net, but as a result, he's now at much shorter odds in their second match. That's why I think the value lies in Hakimi. Let's hope he keeps up his shot volume in the second game, but this time it'll be him who scores.

Scotland vs. Morocco Prediction and Best Bet

I think Morocco is the side to back in this one. I broke down why in today's edition of Best World Cup Bets Today:

Scotland is another team that lost despite being unimpressive when it comes to the underlying numbers. Scotland had an expected goal differential of -0.44 against a Haiti squad they were heavily favored against. Now, they have to face a Morocco team that may be just as good as they were hyped up to be. They played to a draw against Brazil, but had the slight advantage in expected goals with a mark of +0.08.

The Scottish are going to struggle to match the play of Morocco in this match.

Pick: Morocco -140 via FanDuel

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