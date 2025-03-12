Scottie Scheffler vs. Collin Morikawa: Matchup Bets for the Players Championship
There are plenty more ways to bet on a PGA Tour event than just picking who’s going to win the whole thing. If you want a couple of wagers on plays that are more likely to hit, consider taking a look at the head-to-head matchup market.
All that matters for these bets is for the golfer you bet on to finish the tournament ahead of the golfer he's paired with. In this article, I’m going to break down three of my favorite head-to-head bets for this week's big event, the Players Championship.
The Players Championship Head-to-Head Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Collin Morikawa +125 vs. Scottie Scheffler
- Tommy Fleetwood +105 vs. Rory McIlroy
- Corey Conners -110 vs. Sungjae Im
Collin Morikawa +125 vs. Scottie Scheffler
The betting market and public perception still treat Scottie Scheffler as if he’s still the same golfer he was last year. While he may get to that level, he has not been vintage Scottie yet in 2025. He hasn’t gained over a stroke per round with his approach since Pebble Beach, something he did on a weekly basis in 2024.
That’s part of the reason why I love getting Collin Morikawa at plus-money to take him down this week. He’s already my top pick to win this week as he checks off every box we’re looking for in a golfer who’s going to have a strong performance this week, including being in fantastic form ahead of Thursday’s opening round.
Tommy Fleetwood +105 vs. Rory McIlroy
Tommy Fleetwood may never get a win on the PGA Tour, but there are other ways we can cash in on how well he’s been playing. He hasn’t finished outside the top 22 in an event since missing the cut at last year’s British Open in July. His ball-striking numbers have been otherworldly, and now he returns to TPC Sawgrass where he posted a T7 finish in 2018 and a T5 finish in 2019.
Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy’s driving accuracy issues give me a ton of concern for him at an event this week that demands being accurate off the tee. He has finished in the bottom half of the field in driving accuracy the past two weeks and now ranks 125th on the PGA Tour in that area.
Corey Conners -110 vs. Sungjae Im
Sungjae Im has gained strokes with his approach play just twice in his last seven starts, which has resulted in three missed cuts and just one top-10 finish in that stretch. Unless he fixes his irons in a hurry, he’s going to struggle at TPC Sawgrass.
I’m going to fade him by targeting the Canadian, Corey Conners, who is coming into this start off a solo third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He has also posted some strong finishes at the Players throughout his career, including a solo seventh in 2021 and a T13 finish last year. He checks a lot of boxes Im doesn’t this week, so I’ll jump at the chance to bet on him at -110 odds.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!