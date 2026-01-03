Seahawks vs. 49ers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 18
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers have won six games in a row to put themselves in play for the No. 1 seed in the NFC in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks and Sam Darnold.
Seattle – the current No. 1 seed – is also on a six-game winning streak, but it did lose to the 49ers back in Week 1. So, a San Francisco win on Saturday night would flip the division and move Seattle down into a wild card spot.
This should be a fun game to bet on, and oddsmakers are expecting quite a bit of points, as the total is all the way up 47.5. That makes this an interesting game to bet on some anytime touchdown scorers, especially after the 49ers scored six touchdowns in their Week 17 win over Chicago.
Seattle, which hasn’t been as dominant on offense, does have one of the best receivers in the NFL in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is a candidate to win the Offensive Player of the Year.
Let’s break down my favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks – and their latest odds – for this NFC West showdown on Saturday night.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Seahawks vs. 49ers
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD (-115)
- George Kittle Anytime TD (+145)
- Brock Purdy Anytime TD (+650)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD (-115)
This season, JSN has found the end zone 10 times, although he did not score in Week 1 against the 49ers.
Still, the Seahawks star had nine catches for 124 yards in that game, and he’s caught at least seven passes in 13 of his 16 appearances this season.
The 49ers have struggled against the pass (as evidenced by their shootout against Chicago in Week 17), allowing 29 passing touchdowns this season – the sixth-most in the NFL. In addition to that, they rank just 24th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
Smith-Njigba has been the go-to target for Seattle all season, and he’s scored in half of his games. I think he’s worth a look at this price on Saturday night.
George Kittle Anytime TD (+145)
George Kittle is dealing with an ankle sprain and missed Week 17 against the Bears, but he’s a must bet at this price if he’s able to play in Week 18.
Kittle has found the end zone in seven of his 10 games this season, and he’s scored five touchdowns with Purdy at quarterback.
Even if the 49ers tight end plays limited snaps in this game, he’ll likely be used in the red zone, where he has been one of the best targets in the league this season. Kittle has caught 11 of his 12 red zone targets in the 2025 regular season, turning them into six scores.
At +145, he’s a value bet on Saturday night.
Brock Purdy Anytime TD (+650)
If you’re looking for a long shot bet, Purdy could be worth a pick to find the end zone on the ground in this game.
Seattle has the No. 1 defense in EPA/Rush, but it’s allowed 4.8 yards per carry to opposing quarterbacks and three scores this season.
Purdy isn’t known for his rushing ability, but he’s scored three times on the ground in the last four weeks, including a two-touchdown game against Chicago in Week 17.
Purdy had five carries for 17 yards against Seattle in Week 1, and he’s worth considering at this price (+650) to score again on the ground on a must-win matchup in Week 18.
