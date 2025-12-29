Seahawks vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 18
The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers have both clinched playoff berths, but they still have to decide the NFC West – and No. 1 seed in the conference – in Week 18.
Both teams have won their last six games to force this Week 18 showdown for the division crown.
The 49ers won the first meeting 17-13 way back in Week 1, but plenty of things have changed by then.
Who will earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 18.
Seahawks vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Seahawks -1.5 (-105)
- 49ers +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Seahawks: -120
- 49ers: +100
Total
- 49.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Seahawks vs. 49ers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 3
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Seahawks record: 13-3
- Seahawks record: 12-4
Seahawks vs. 49ers Betting Trends
- The Seahawks are 11-5 against the spread this season.
- The 49ers are 11-5 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 9-7 in the Seahawks' games this season.
- The OVER is 10-6 in the 49ers' games this season.
- The Seahawks are 7-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The 49ers are 4-3 against the spread at home this season.
Seahawks vs. 49ers Injury Reports
Seahawks Injury Report
- Coby Bryant – questionable
- Charles Cross – questionable
- Rashid Shaheed – questionable
- Cody White – questionable
49ers Injury Report
- George Kittle – questionable
- Renardo Green – questionable
- Trent Williams – questionable
- Upton Stout – questionable
Seahawks vs. 49ers Key Player to Watch
Brock Purdy, Quarterback, San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy has put up a few incredible games so far in December.
He started the month with 295 yards and 3 touchdowns against the Titans, but he’s only improved since then. He then had 295 yards again in Indianapolis, throwing for five touchdowns with one interception.
Then Purdy put the team on his back on Sunday Night Football against the Bears. He threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, while also running for two scores.
Purdy is once again proving doubters wrong, and he has a chance to put an exclamation point on that with a win for the No. 1 seed.
Seahawks vs. 49ers Prediction and Pick
Both of these offenses have come alive in recent weeks, so I don’t see another 17-13 final score in the cards. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see 30 points out of a single team on Saturday night.
The 49ers have put up 42, 48, 37, 26, 20, and 41 points in their last five games, but they’ve also allowed 24 or more in three straight. Seattle, too, has been able to score with 27, 38, 18, 37, 26, and 30 points in their last six contests.
While the Seahawks’ defense should be able to keep the 49ers from their third-straight game with at least 40 points, this has the makings of a high-scoring game in San Francisco.
Pick: Over 49.5 (-112)
