Seahawks vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 17 (How to Bet On DK Metcalf)
Don't let the NFL Christmas Day games and Saturday's triple-header distract you from the final Thursday Night Football game of the season.
The Seattle Seahawks are entering Thursday in a near must-win situation against the Chicago Bears if they want any hope of making the NFL Playoffs. Losing to the Vikings in Week 16 was a heartbreaking result, which means they need to come out hot against the Bears on Thursday.
You can read my betting preview here, but in this article, I'm going to dive into my three favorite player props.
Seahawks vs. Bears Player Prop Bets
- DK Metcalf Longest Reception OVER 24.5 Yards (-108)
- D'Andre Swift UNDER 58.5 Rush Yards (-114)
- Rome Odunze OVER 3.5 Receptions (-140)
DK Metcalf Longest Reception OVER 24.5 Yards (-108)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has taken over as the top receiver for the Seahawks but DK Metcalf remains their biggest deep threat. He has had a reception of at least 25 yards in nine of his 13 games this season. Now, he gets to face a Bears secondary that has allowed 53 passes of 20+ yards this season, the fourth most in the NFL.
I'll bet Metcalf to once again have a receptions of 25+ yards on Thursday night.
D'Andre Swift UNDER 58.5 Rush Yards (-114)
The Seahawks' run defense has been fantastic lately, ranking sixth in opponent rush EPA and seventh in opponent rush success rate since Week 10. They've also allowed just 4.2 yards per carry over their last three games.
The Bears are likely going to increase their pass play rate in the final two weeks to give Caleb Williams as many reps as possible. If that happens, I expect D'Andre Swift's carries to be reduced, leading to a low rushing yards total.
Rome Odunze OVER 3.5 Receptions (-140)
Rome Odunze hasn't hauled in many passes lately, but he's still seeing plenty of balls thrown his way. He has seen seven targets in two-straight games and hasn't had a game where he's had fewer than five targets since Week six against the Jaguars.
I think there's a great chance he goes over 3.5 receptions on Thursday night.
