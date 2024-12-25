Seahawks vs. Bears Final Score Prediction for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 17
The Seattle Seahawks are battling for a playoff spot in the NFC, and they still have a chance to win the NFC West over the final two weeks of the regular season.
Seattle lost in Week 16 against the Minnesota Vikings putting it in a really tough spot to win the division this season. Now, the Seahawks have just a 14 percent chance to make the playoffs.
In Week 17, Geno Smith and company will face No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, who have just four wins on the season, losing nine games in a row.
The Bears are underdogs in this matchup and they’ve been eliminated from playoff contention. Can they play spoiler on Thursday night?
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s my prediction for the final score of this matchup in Week 17.
Seahawks vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Seahawks -3.5 (-118)
- Bears +3.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Seahawks: -192
- Bears: +160
Total
- 43.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Chicago enters this game with a 1-1-1 against the spread record as a home underdog, and it failed to cover the spread against the Detroit Lions in that spot in Week 16.
Meanwhile, the Seahawks are 0-0-1 as road favorites this season. Can Seattle cover to keep itself in the mix for a playoff spot in the NFC?
Seahawks vs. Bears Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his pick for this game in our betting preview, taking Seattle to cover the spread on the road:
Let's not overthink this play. I'm going to lay the points on the Seahawks, who are the far superior team in this matchup.
The Bears' defense, which was a strength in the first half of the season, has been abysmal of late. Dating back to Week 11, they rank 30th in the NFL in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate. The Seahawks defense ranks third and 11th in those two respective stats in the same time frame.
I'm not going to put much stock into the Bears' offensive performance against a banged-up Lions team in Week 16. This is a lopsided affair and the Seahawks have multiple ways to win and cover in Chicago on Thursday night.
Chicago has been much better at home (4-4) than on the road (0-7) this season, but the Bears also haven’t won a game since Oct. 13.
With Seattle’s season on the line, I’ll trust that it bounces back with a win on Thursday night.
Final Score Prediction: Seahawks 26, Bears 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.