Seahawks vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 1
The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers open up their preseason action under their new coaches Mike Macdonald and Jim Harbaugh on Saturday night.
The Seahawks are slight favorites in this game with Justin Herbert out, but they aren’t expected to play starting quarterback Geno Smith either.
Both of these teams have playoff hopes in 2024, so it’ll be interesting to see how they handle playing their starters in the first preseason matchup of the year.
Let’s break down the odds, my best bet and prediction for this Week 1 showdown.
Seahawks vs. Chargers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Seahawks -3 (-112)
- Chargers +3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Seahawks: -166
- Chargers: +140
Total
- 34.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Seahawks vs. Chargers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 10
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Locally on CBS Affiliate
- Seahawks record: 0-0
- Chargers record: 0-0
Seahawks vs. Chargers Key Players to Watch
Seattle Seahawks
Sam Howell: Seattle traded for Howell this offseason, and with Smith unlikely to play on Sunday, he should get a chance to showcase his talent for the Seahawks. Howell started for Washington last season, but he was expendable with the team landing the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Los Angeles Chargers
Easton Stick: With Justin Herbert dealing with a foot injury, the Chargers need to see what they have in Easton Stick and the other quarterbacks behind him on the depth chart in case he can’t go in Week 1.
Seahawks vs. Chargers Prediction and Pick
Jim Harbaugh has been money in the preseason from earlier in his coaching career with the San Francisco 49ers, going 10-6 against the spread and straight up.
He’s going to have his work cut out for him with the questions in the Los Angeles quarterback room behind Herbert, but the Chargers have a lot of young talent on offense to test out in this matchup.
Seattle, on the other hand, has a couple of turnover-prone quarterbacks in Howell and PJ Walker that will get the majority of the snaps in this game.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Chargers cover the spread as short underdogs at home.
Pick: Chargers +3 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.