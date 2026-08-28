Seahawks vs. Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3

The Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs are both looking for their first win of the preseason when they close out their exhibition slate on Friday night.

Seattle lost 17-7 to Dallas at home before falling 19-16 to Tennessee last week.

The Chiefs also haven’t put up too many points, losing 20-12 to the Rams and then 16-15 in Tampa Bay.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, how to watch, betting trends, a player to watch, and my prediction for this NFL preseason matchup.

Seahawks vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Seahawks +1.5 (-120)

Chiefs -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Seahawks -107

Chiefs -112

Total

33.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Seahawks vs. Chiefs How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

How to Watch (TV): LOCAL, NFL+

Seahawks record: 0-2

Chiefs record: 0-2

Seahawks vs. Chiefs Betting Trends

Mike Macdonald is 3-4-1 straight up and 4-4 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Andy Reid is 46-55 straight up and 48-51-2 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Seahawks vs. Chiefs Key Player to Watch

Jalen Milroe, Quarterback, Seattle Seahawks

Jalen Milroe will get a chance to start and play the entire game on Friday night as he looks to save his stock in Seattle.

The 2025 third-round pick has played in just three games in his NFL career, recording one rushing attempt in each contest. The quarterback has been encouraged to use his legs more by his coaching staff, so we’ll see what he can do against the Chiefs backups.

Seahawks vs. Chiefs Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams went UNDER the total in their two games so far, and while this total is now down at a low 33.5, the UNDER is the only play here tonight.

Milroe simply isn’t an NFL-caliber quarterback, and the Chiefs haven’t shown any urgency to put points on the board this preseason.

Pick: UNDER 33.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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