Seahawks vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for Super Bowl 60

Super Bowl 60 is almost here!

The bye week is over, and the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are gearing up for the biggest game of the season.

The Seahawks took down two NFC West rivals in their run to the Super Bowl, while the Patriots’ defense led the way in their three postseason victories thus far.

Sam Darnold vs. Drake Maye isn’t a Super Bowl matchup that many would’ve predicted last offseason, but they’re set to face off on Sunday in San Francisco.

Who will end the season as Super Bowl champions and hoist the Lombardi Trophy?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for Seahawks vs. Patriots in Super Bowl 60.

Seahawks vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Seahawks -4.5 (-115)

Patriots +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Seahawks -238

Patriots +195

Total

45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Seahawks vs. Patriots How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 8

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Seahawks record: 16-3

Patriots record: 17-3

Seahawks vs. Patriots Betting Trends

The Seahawks are 14-7 against the spread this season.

The Patriots are 14-6 against the spread this season.

The Seahawks are 8-1 against the spread on the road/neutral this season.

The Patriots are 7-2 against the spread on the road/neutral this season.

The Seahawks are 12-4 against the spread as favorites this season.

The Patriots are 4-2 against the spread as underdogs this season.

The OVER is 11-8 in the Seahawks' games this season.

The OVER is 12-8 in the Patriots' games this season.

Seahawks vs. Patriots Injury Reports

Seahawks Injury Report

Jake Bobo – limited practice

Charles Cross – did not practice

Sam Darnold – limited practice

Josh Jobe – limited practice

Ernest Jones – limited practice

Josh Jones – limited practice

Amari Kight – doubtful

Julian Love – full practice

Robbie Ouzts – questionable

Brady Russell – questionable

Eric Saubert – did not practice

Chazz Surratt – questionable

Drake Thomas – full practice

Patriots Injury Report

Joshua Farmer – questionable

Hunter Henry – questionable

Mack Hollins – questionable

Terrell Jennings – questionable

Harold Landry – questionable

Drake Maye – questionable

Morgan Moses – questionable

Thayer Munford – questionable

Robert Spillane – questionable

Seahawks vs. Patriots Key Player to Watch

Sam Darnold, Quarterback, Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks are favored to win Super Bowl 60 and quarterback Sam Darnold opened as the favorite in the Super Bowl 60 MVP odds . Darnold had a great regular season in Seattle, finishing fifth in the league with 4,048 passing yards. His 25 touchdown passes were tied for the ninth-most in the league, but he did throw 14 interceptions as well.

The Patriots held Justin Herbert to 159 yards on 19 of 31 passing, forced four interceptions against C.J. Stroud, and Jarrett Stidham had 133 passing yards in the AFC Championship Game.

Darnold is going to have an uphill battle against this Patriots’ defense, but he knows he can rely on his own defense. Still, the quarterback will need to hold his own and manage the game if the Seahawks are to come away as Super Bowl 60 champions.

Seahawks vs. Patriots Prediction and Pick

The Seahawks remain as -4.5 favorites against the Patriots in the Super Bowl. That spread seems a bit high for any Super Bowl, especially since there aren’t any huge injuries on either side. Both teams have battled through the postseason thus far to match up in the big game.

These are two well-coached teams, and I can’t see this game being decided by more than one score. The only question is if that score will be a field goal or a touchdown.

The under is tempting to me as well given these two strong defenses, but I have to back the underdog getting +4.5 points in Super Bowl 60.

Pick: Patriots +4.5 (-105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.