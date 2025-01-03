Seahawks vs. Rams Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 18 (Seattle Will Beat LA's Backups)
The Los Angeles Rams have already clinched the NFC West, but they still have a chance to secure the No. 3 seed in the playoffs if they can beat the Seahawks in Week 18 action.
Even with that being the case, the Rams have decided to rest key starters including quarterback, Matthew Stafford. Instead, Jimmy Garoppolo will get the start on Sunday. As a result, we have seen a significant shift in the odds leading into Sunday's divisional showdown. Let's take a look.
Seahawks vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Seahawks -6.5 (-112)
- Rams +6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Seahawks -258
- Rams +210
Total
- OVER 38.5 (-112)
- UNDER 38.5 (-108)
The Rams originally opened as 2.5-point home favorites. As the week has gone on, the line has shifted toward the Seahawks until the news was released on Wednesday that made it official Stafford would not be suiting up. As a result, the line has skyrocketed to Seahawks -6.5, a full nine-point difference from the opening name. The total dropped five points from 43.5 to 38.5.
Seahawks vs. Rams Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I like the Seahawks to cover in this game:
The Seahawks come into this game ranking 14th in Net Yards per Play this season at +0.1 and 13th at +0.3 in their last three games. The Rams are 21st (-0.2) this season and 17th (-0.1) over their last three games. The Rams have benefited from their defense stepping up when their offense stumbles and vice versa. Their luck in that category is going to run out sooner rather than later.
It's worth noting the Seahawks' defense ranks third in opponent EPA per play since Week 11 while the Rams' defense comes in at 25th in that stat in the same time frame.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to side with the line movement and take the UNDER. The Rams offense was already struggling with Stafford at quarterback and I expect them to struggle further with Garoppolo under center. As I wrote above, the Seahawks' defense has been one of the best in the NFL recently which will lead to this being a low-scoring affair.
Final score prediction: Rams 9, Seahawks 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
