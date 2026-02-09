Seattle Seahawks Odds to Win Super Bowl 2027 (Seahawks Set as Co-Favorites)

The Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl champions!

The Seahawks dominated the Patriots from start to finish in Super Bowl 60, winning by a final score of 29-13. The Seahawks were inarguably the best team in the NFL throughout the regular season, but they are a team that nobody expected to be here just a few short months ago.

The Seahawks entered the season with +6000 odds to win the Super Bowl. To put that in comparison, those odds were worse than the likes of the Vikings (+2800), Steelers (+3500), and Cardinals (+5500). Their quarterback, Sam Darnold, was listed as an NFL Draft "bust", and despite a strong season with the Vikings last year, few people gave him a chance to be good enough to lead a team to a Super Bowl, but that's exactly what he did.

Darnold didn't have to do much in the Super Bowl, but he played near-flawless football throughout the season, including in the NFC Championship when he had to step up in big spots after the Rams' offense found ways to score against the dominant Seattle defense.

The good news for Seahawks fans is that this doesn't seem like it's going to be a one-year wonder. DraftKings Sportsbook has already opened the odds to win Super Bowl 61, and the Seahawks are set as co-favorites to repeat. The Seahawks' odds to win Super Bowl 61 are set at +950, alongside their divisional rival, the Los Angeles Rams, at +950. The Bills (+1100), Eagles (+1300), Patriots (+1300), Ravens (+1300), Packers (+1400), and Lions (+1400) are next on the odds list to win next year's Super Bowl.

You can find the full list of opening odds to win Super Bowl 61 here. The Super Bowl will remain in California, with next year's edition of the big game set to take place at SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

