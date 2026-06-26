Senegal vs. Iraq Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Senegal was pegged as a popular dark horse heading into the 2026 World Cup, but it's gone 0-2 in its first two matches, failing to upset France or Norway.

The good news is they still have a match against Iraq left to play, and if they win in convincing fashion, they can still advance to the knockout stage.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Friday's Group I match.

Senegal vs. Iraq Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Senegal -450

Iraq +1200

Draw +550

Total

OVER 3.5 (+130)

UNDER 3.5 (-158)

Senegal vs. Iraq How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 26

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Toronto Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FS1/Universo/Fox One

Senegal record: 0-0-2

Iraq record: 0-0-2

Senegal vs. Iraq History and Tournament Results

These two teams have never played against each other on the international stage.

Senegal

Senegal lost to France 3-1 in its opening match and then lost to Norway 3-2 in its second.

Iraq

Iraq lost to Norway in its first match 4-1, and then lost to France 3-0 in its second.

Senegal vs. Iraq Best Prop Bet

Sadio Mane Anytime Goal (+105)

Sadio Mane had a bad first match against France, but he had an assist along with 0.25 expected goals in Senegal's second match against Norway. Now, he and the rest of the team get to face an Iraqi team that struggled defensively. Mane is a great bet to find the back of the net at +105.

Senegal vs. Iraq Prediction and Best Bet

Both these teams had two extremely tough matches to start the tournament, but Senegal put up a much better fight. Believe it or not, Senegal has an expected goal differential of just -0.30 in those matches, while Iraq has an expected goal differential of -1.11.

As long as you don't mind laying the -160 price, I think Senegal to win by 2+ goals is the best bet on the board. The more Senegal wins by, the better its chances of advancing, so I feel comfortable betting on them to cover the -1.5 spread.

Pick: Senegal -1.5 (-160) via FanDuel

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