Serena Williams vs. Maya Joint Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon First Round

Serena Williams is back!

The 44-year-old is returning to the national stage and playing at Wimbledon for the first time since 2022 when she was ousted in the first round. The seven-time Wimbledon champion is actually set as an underdog in Tuesday’s match against 20-year-old Maya Joint.

This is Joint’s second appearance at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, as she fell short in the first round in 2025.

Williams has not played in an event in 2026, so oddsmakers are clearly being cautious with their pricing for the greatest player of all time.

Let’s dive right into the odds, history and a prediction for Williams' return to the court.

Serena Williams vs. Maya Joint Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Serena Williams: +124

Maya Joint: -158

Total

20.5 (Over -130/Under -110)

Serena Williams vs. Maya Joint How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Serena Williams vs. Maya Joint History and Performance at Wimbledon

Serena Williams

Williams has not played in a Grand Slam since the 2022 U.S. Open (when she made the third round), and she has not appeared in an event in 2026.

So, we’re going in blind with the greatest player of all time in this one.

Williams has had some great moments at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in her career, winning seven titles, including a back-to-back in 2015 and 2016. She last made the final at Wimbledon in 2019.

Maya Joint

Joint is making her second career appearance at Wimbledon after going out in the first round in 2025. The 20-year-old hasn’t won a match at a Grand Slam so far in 2026, losing in the first round of the Australian Open and French Open.

Her only ever Grand Slam wins have come at the U.S. Open.

Serena Williams vs. Maya Joint Prediction and Pick

There’s no real way to know how Williams is going to look after such a long time off from playing in a Grand Slam, but this is as good a matchup as she’s going to get.

Joint has only made it out of the first round at a Grand Slam twice in her career (both at the U.S. Open). She’s been a first-round exit in all of her other appearances, including her lone star at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Now, Williams was bounced in the first round of Wimbledon the last time she played (back in 2022), but the 44-year-old has been in too many big spots to fade in this match.

I’ll take her as the underdog to win on Tuesday.

Pick: Serena Williams (+124 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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