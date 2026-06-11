Sky vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The Indiana Fever are 2-1 in Commissioner’s Cup play so far this season and have a chance to get to the top of the Eastern Conference standings if they finish strong over the next week, especially with the top two teams in the East (New York and Atlanta) facing off on Thursday night.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever will take on the struggling Chicago Sky, who have won just two of their last 10 games and are sinking fast in the standings. A season-ending injury to Rickea Jackson has doomed the Sky’s offense, and they have really struggled against the rest of the East, going 1-4 in five games.

Indiana is just one game over .500 in the 2026 season, and it took a Clark game-winner from way downtown to knock off the Washington Mystics earlier in the week. Can the Fever – who are double-digit favorites in this game – cover the spread for the sixth time in 12 games?

Let’s jump right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown.

Sky vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sky +9.5 (-110)

Fever -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Sky: +340

Fever: -440

Total

171.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sky vs. Fever How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 11

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Sky record: 4-8

Fever record: 6-5

Sky vs. Fever Injury Reports

Sky Injury Report

DiJonai Carrington -- out

Rickea Jackson -- out

Courtney Vandersloot -- out

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark -- probable

Sophie Cunningham -- questionable

Sky vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets

Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet

Skylar Diggins UNDER 4.5 Assists (+103)

Skylar Diggins is averaging 4.5 assists per game in the 2026 season, but she’s failed to clear this line in five games in a row.

Now, the veteran guard takes on an Indiana defense that is No. 1 in the W in opponent assists per game, allowing just 17.5 per night. The Fever are fourth overall in defensive rating this season, and they should be able to slow down a Chicago offense that has slipped to 13th in both points per game and offensive rating with Jackson sidelined.

Diggins has just four games with five or more assists, and she’s picked up just 14 dimes over her last five games. I’ll gladly take this plus-money prop for her in a tough matchup on Thursday.

Sky vs. Fever Prediction and Pick

The Sky have the worst against the spread record in the WNBA this season (4-8), and they’ve really struggled over their last 10 games, posting a net rating of minus-10.1.

Only the Connecticut Sun have a worse net rating during that stretch.

The Fever are just seventh in the league in net rating (plus-3.6), but they’re 4-2 at home and picked up a 12-point win over Atlanta in their last home Commissioner’s Cup game.

While laying 9.5 points is a lot with a Fever team that has been up and down through 11 games, the Sky have shown some serious issues on the offensive end, ranking 13th in offensive rating, 13th in points per game and 14th in effective field goal percentage.

The Fever have the ability to be one of the best offenses in the W with Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston leading the way, and I think they’re a no-brainer bet as a favorite with the Sky struggling against just about everyone in the East.

Pick: Fever -9.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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