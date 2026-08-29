Sky vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, Aug. 29

The New York Liberty close out their homestand with a matchup against the Chicago Sky on Saturday afternoon.

The Liberty are looking to bounce back from a 79-60 upset loss to the Valkyries on Thursday night.

The Sky are also coming off an upset defeat, falling 87-81 in Connecticut earlier this week. That was the second straight loss for Chicago after winning three straight.

The Liberty edged the Sky with one-point wins in the first two meetings this season before a 93-86 decision for Chicago earlier this month.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.

Sky vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sky +8.5 (-105)

Liberty -8.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Sky +300

Liberty -380

Total

178.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sky vs. Liberty How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 29

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Sky record: 15-24

Liberty record: 23-16

Sky vs. Liberty Injury Reports

Sky Injury Report

DiJonai Carrington – Out

Natasha Cloud – Questionable

Skylar Diggins – Out

Liberty Injury Report

Satou Sabally – Out

Sky vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets

Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet

Jonquel Jones OVER 24.5 Points + Rebounds (-112)

Jonquel Jones didn’t miss any time after leaving August 18th’s game in Chicago with an ankle injury. She scored five points on 2-for-2 shooting in six minutes of action before leaving the game.

She got right back on track with 19 points and 10 rebounds against Indiana, and 18 points and seven rebounds against Golden State.

Sky vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick

The Liberty have thrived at home (14-6) this season while the Sky have struggled on the road (5-14).

Chicago lost by 23 at home to the Fever before losing by six as -7.5 favorites in Connecticut last time out. New York hasn’t won by more than seven points in its last six games, going 3-3 in that span.

The Liberty did flex their muscles in Chicago a few weeks ago, though, and I think they can get a big win at home this afternoon.

Pick: Liberty -8.5 (-115)

Register with DraftKings today and get $150 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.