Sky vs. Lynx Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, May 17

The Minnesota Lynx shook off a loss to Atlanta to open the season and have won back-to-back games heading into Sunday’s matchup with a new-look Chicago Sky team.

Minnesota is favored at home in this matchup, but the Sky (2-1) have gotten off to a strong start with Rickea Jackson leading the way. Chicago traded Angel Reese in the offseason, but it has a chance to make the playoffs with a re-tooled cast in the East.

There are a ton of players that are set to miss this game, as Minnesota has ruled out Napheesa Collier (ankle), Dorka Juhasz and Emma Cechova while Courtney Vandersloot, Azura Stevens and DiJonai Carrington all remain out for the Sky.

On top of that, Skylar Diggins is questionable for Chicago on Sunday night.

So, who has the edge between these two playoff hopefuls?

I’m eyeing a game bet and a player prop for Sunday night’s battle between these 2-1 squads.

Sky vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sky +4.5 (-105)

Lynx -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Sky: +180

Lynx: -218

Total

167.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Sky vs. Lynx How to Watch

Date: Sunday, May 17

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: CW26, Victory+ Sports Network, WNBA League Pass

How to Watch (TV): Target Center

Sky record: 2-1

Lynx record: 2-1

Sky vs. Lynx Injury Reports

Sky Injury Report

Skylar Diggins – questionable

Azura Stevens – out

Courtney Vandersloot – out

DiJonai Carrington – out

Lynx Injury Report

Napheesa Collier – out

Dorka Juhasz – out

Emma Cechova – out

Sky vs. Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet

Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet

Rickea Jackson OVER 17.5 Points (-130)

Earlier on Sunday, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jackson is a great prop target against Minnesota:

Los Angeles may regret trading Rickea Jackson already, as the former first-round pick is balling to start this season in Chicago.

Jackson is averaging 22.0 points per game while shooting 38.9 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from 3. While I don’t love the efficiency for the Sky star, she's had to carry a major workload with Courtney Vandersloot, Azura Stevens and DiJonai Carrington all out of the lineup.

On top of that, Skylar Diggins is now questionable for Sunday’s game.

So, Jackson – who took 22 shots in her last matchup with Phoenix – could be called upon for even more offense on Sunday.

Jackson has taken 54 shots (18 per game) and 22 free throws already this season. She has one of the higher floors of a scorer in the league right now, and this line is simply too low, especially since Minnesota is just 10th in defensive rating in 2026.

Sky vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick

Diggins’ status for this game is going to be crucial, as the Sky are already thin depth wise with Carrington, Stevens and Vandersloot out.

However, I think there’s an argument for the Sky to hang around in this matchup.

Chicago is 2-1 against the spread this season (Minnesota is a perfect 3-0), and it has the No. 2 defensive rating in the W. While the Sky came up short on the road against Phoenix, Minnesota hasn’t really won at margin this season.

The Lynx have a one-point loss and two wins by four points (including one over Phoenix) to open this season. Minnesota is also just 10th in the W in defensive rating, so the Sky should be able to get something going on offense, especially with Collier still sidelined.

I’ll take the points on Sunday, as these teams are both short-handed – and pretty even – to start the 2026 season.

Pick: Sky +4.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .