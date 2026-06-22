Sky vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Monday, June 22

The good news for the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun is that one team will get in the win column on Monday night. The bad news is that the other team will have its losing streak extended.

The Sky have lost five in a row, but their last two losses each came by one point as +10.5 underdogs. The Sun has lost seven straight, including their last two as small favorites.

This is the second meeting this month between these teams after the Sky got an 85-80 win at home on June 5.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Monday’s WNBA matchup.

Sky vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sky -2.5 (-115)

Sun +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Sky -148

Sun +124

Total

170.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sky vs. Sun How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 22

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

How to Watch (TV): WCIU, NBCSB

Sky record: 4-11

Sun record: 2-15

Sky vs. Sun Injury Reports

Sky Injury Report

DiJonai Carrington – Out

Rickea Jackson – Out

Courtney Vandersloot – Out

Sun Injury Report

Hailey Van Lith – Out

Sky vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets

Sun Best WNBA Prop Bet

Aneesah Morrow OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-115)

Another game, another chance to cash in on Aneesah Morrow rebounds. The sophomore forward is averaging 10.4 rebounds per game this season after pulling down 6.9 boards per game in her rookie campaign.

Morrow has gone OVER 9.5 rebounds in 11 of 15 games this season, including 7 of her last 8. She had a season-high 17 rebounds in Chicago on June 5, so perhaps ladder this one up against a Sky team that allows the most rebounds in the league.

Sky vs. Sun Prediction and Pick

The Sun were small home favorites in their last two games and still lost to Washington and Toronto. The Sky have been getting close to snapping their skid, and are now road favorites in Connecticut.

Chicago only has four wins on the season, but three have come on the road. I’ll take the Sky to finally get over the hump tonight against the Sun.

Pick: Sky -2.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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