Sky vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Tuesday, Aug. 25

The Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun have both been eliminated from the playoffs, but they still have several games left to close out the regular season.

The Sun are in play for the worst record in the W this season, and they don’t have a ton of incentive to win games with a long rebuild likely ahead. Meanwhile, the Sky have won three of their last four games, though they did get blown out by the Indiana Fever in their last matchup.

Can Chicago bounce back as a road favorite tonight?

Tuesday’s meeting is the fourth and final meeting between these squads this season, and the last time they’ll meet with the Sun in Connecticut. The team is set to relocate and change brands in Houston next season.

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.

Sky vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sky -5.5 (-115)

Sun +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Sky: -198

Sun: +164

Total

169.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sky vs. Sun How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 25

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

How to Watch (TV): CW26, NBC Sports Boston, WNBA League Pass

Sky record: 15-23

Sun record: 9-27

Sky vs. Sun Injury Reports

Sky Injury Report

Skylar Diggins -- out

Sun Injury Report

Brittney Griner -- questionable

Olivia Nelson-Ododa -- questionable

Sky vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets

Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet

Natasha Cloud UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-152)

Veteran guard Natasha Cloud has been a solid piece for the Sky this season, averaging 11.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from 3.

Cloud isn’t known for her 3-point shot, as she’s taking just over three per game this season and is a career 31.8-percent shooter from deep. This season, the three-time All-Defensive team selection has multiple made 3-pointers in just 10 of her 37 games.

Cloud was 5-for-5 from deep in a win over Golden State and 4-for-8 in a matchup with New York, but she hasn’t been a model of consistency from 3 even with this recent surge.

The Sun are No. 2 in the WNBA in opponent 3s made per game, and Cloud has shot 0-for-1, 0-for-4 and 2-for-2 from deep in three games against them. I think CT keeps the veteran guard in check on Tuesday night.

Sky vs. Sun Prediction and Pick

Prior to their blowout loss to the Fever, the Sky had won three games in a row, including victories over playoff teams in New York and Golden State.

There’s no doubt that the Sky are a better team than the Sun, who have won just 25 percent of their games and have nine wins overall in the 2026 season. CT has a six-point loss (on the road), a five-point loss (on the road) and a 29-point win (at home) against Chicago this season.

Oddsmakers are giving the Sky the benefit of the doubt on the road, but that’s a foolish move even with the Sun posting a 2-8 record in their last 10.

CT has been great against the spread as a home underdog this season (10-4), and it already smoked this Chicago team in Connecticut. Plus, the Sky are just 5-13 straight up on the road and 1-4 against the number as road favorites.

Even though the Sun have the worst net rating in the WNBA over their last 10 games, they have won two of their last three home games and have covered the spread in all of them. I think they can keep this matchup with two possessions on Tuesday night.

Pick: Sun +5.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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