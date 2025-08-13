Sky vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 13
The Chicago Sky have dropped nine of their last 10 games heading into Wednesday night’s matchup with the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena.
The Sun have won just five games in the 2025 season, and they’re coming off a double-digit loss on the road to the Golden State Valkyries on Monday. Wednesday’s matchup will be the third game in four days for the Sun, who have lost five in a row.
The Sky have been without star forward Angel Reese (back) as of late, although head coach Tyler Marsh recently said that the All-Star is day-to-day.
Meanwhile, the Sun rested star center Tina Charles on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday, and they’ll likely need her back in action to win on Wednesday.
Shockingly, the Sun are set as favorites in this matchup at the best betting sites. Can they pick up their sixth win of the 2025 season?
Let’s look into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Sky vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Sky +1.5 (-110)
- Sun -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sky: +105
- Sun: -125
Total
- 157.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sky vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 13
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, NBC CT, The U, WCIU
- Sky record: 8-23
- Sun record: 5-26
Sky vs. Sun Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Angel Reese – out
- Courtney Vandersloot – out
- Hailey Van Lith – probable
- Ariel Atkins – probable
Sun Injury Report
- Tina Charles – day-to-day
Sky vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kamilla Cardoso to Record a Double-Double (+100)
This is a great matchup for former first-round pick Kamilla Cardoso, as the Sun allow the most points in the paint per game this season.
In her lone meeting with the Sun this season, Cardoso had 10 points and seven boards, but she’s been a different player since the All-Star break. In nine games, Cardoso is averaging 12.9 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, picking up seven double-doubles in the process.
I think she’s a great bet to get back in the double-double category on Wednesday against the worst team in the league.
Sky vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
Neither of these teams have been good in the 2025 season, as they rank last (Connecticut) and second-to-last (Chicago) in net rating this season.
However, I can’t get behind the Sun as favorites at any point this season, as they’ve won just five games and are still a terrible 4-11 straight up at home in 2025.
The Sun rank dead last in almost every major statistical category, and they don’t have enough depth to survive the up-and-down play of star Marina Mabrey (three points in her last game) this season.
Now, there isn’t a huge argument for Chicago, which is 3-12 on the road this season, but in a matchup between the two worst teams in the league, I don’t mind taking the points – or in this case taking plus money on the moneyline – with the team that has the better statistical profile.
I’d much rather take the Cardoso prop than either side, but if you’re going to bet on one, take Chicago to pull off the “upset.”
Pick: Sky Moneyline (+105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
