Sky vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, May 13

The Golden State Valkyries shocked a lot of people in the 2025 season, making the playoffs as an expansion team.

Now, they’re off to a 2-0 start in 2026, rising some huge games from Janelle Salaün, who is averaging 20.5 points per game. Golden State is favored at home on Wednesday night against the Chicago Sky and their new-look roster.

Chicago traded away Ariel Atkins and Angel Reese in the offseason, rebuilding their young core around Rickea Jackson, Kamilla Cardoso, Jacy Sheldon and first-round pick Gabriela Jaquez. They also added veteran guard Skylar Diggins, who finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven dimes in the Sky’s season-opening win over the Portland Fire.

Chicago could be a frisky team in the standings this season, but oddsmakers aren’t expecting it to pull off an upset on the road against this Valkyries squad.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday night’s showdown.

Sky vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sky +5.5 (-108)

Valkyries -5.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Sky: +154

Valkyries: -185

Total

166.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Sky vs. Valkyries How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 13

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): CW26, WNBA League Pass, KPIX+

Sky record: 1-0

Valkyries record: 2-0

Sky vs. Valkyries Injury Reports

Sky Injury Report

DiJonai Carrington -- out

Natasha Cloud -- questionable

Azura Stevens -- out

Maddy Westbeld -- out

Courtney Vandersloot -- out

Valkyries Injury Report

Tiffany Hayes -- out

Cecilia Zandalasini -- out

Sky vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet

Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet

Rickea Jackson 15+ Points (-180)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jackson could have another big game after a strong opener:

Rickea Jackson had a strong debut for the Chicago Sky in a win over the Portland Fire, dropping 19 points in over 35 minutes of action.

Jackson – who was acquired in a deal with the Los Angeles Sparks – shot 5-for-14 from the field, 1-for-4 from 3 and 8-for-10 from the line in the win, showing some serious aggression as a scorer.

The former first-round pick has a chance to become the go-to option on offense for this Sky team, and I’d expect her to play a pretty big role against Golden State. Jackson averaged 14.7 points on 12.7 shots per game in her second WNBA season (2025), so I think this number is pretty reasonable for her to reach with an expanded role early in 2026.

Sky vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

Golden State is the real deal, picking up an 11-point win over the Storm and a 16-point win over Phoenix to open the season.

The Valkyries are 2-0 against the spread, and they have a lot of depth on their roster with Salaun dominating as a scorer off the bench.

Meanwhile, I don’t know how much stock to put into Chicago’s 15-point win over Portland, which is an expansion team and may take some time to really get going in 2026.

The Sky also played just seven players 15 or more minutes, with Rachel Banham and Elizabeth Williams operating as the only reach bench options (15 minutes each) in their season opener.

The Valkyries were money against the spread in 2025, and it appears they could be a legit contender for a top spot in the West early in 2026. I’ll back them to cover as this Chicago team has to prove that this new core really can work against a more established team.

Pick: Valkyries -5.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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