Sky vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, June 20

The Dallas Wings host the Chicago Sky in a high-flying matchup on Saturday night.

Chicago has been struggling as of late, losing 4 straight and 9 of its last 10 games after a 3-1 start. The Wings have fared a bit better, but they’ve alternated losses and wins after a four-game winning streak.

Dallas got a 99-89 win in Chicago as -3.5 favorites last month.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.

Sky vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sky +8.5 (-110)

Wings -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Sky +330

Wings -425

Total

170.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sky vs. Wings How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 20

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Venue: College Park Center

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Sky record: 4-10

Wings record: 9-6

Sky vs. Wings Injury Reports

Sky Injury Report

DiJonai Carrington – Out

Rickea Jackson – Out

Courtney Vandersloot – Out

Wings Injury Report

Alysha Clark – Questionable

Odyssey Sims – Out

Alanna Smith – Questionable

Sky vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Paige Bueckers OVER 24.5 Points + Assists (-107)

Paige Bueckers has had two down games since dropping 31 against Phoenix, but a home game against the Sky seems like a good chance for her to get back on track.

The reigning rookie of the year is averaging 18.7 points and 6.0 assists per game, and has gone OVER 24.5 PA in five of her last eight games despite the recent rut.

Sky vs. Wings Prediction and Pick

The Wings may be up and down recently, but those ups have been at home. They’ve won five straight home games, covering the spread each time.

Chicago has kept things relatively close in recent games, but is still only 6-7 against the spread this season.

After winning by 10 in Chicago last month, give me Dallas as similarly priced favorites at home.

Pick: Wings -8.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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