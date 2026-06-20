Sky vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, June 20
The Dallas Wings host the Chicago Sky in a high-flying matchup on Saturday night.
Chicago has been struggling as of late, losing 4 straight and 9 of its last 10 games after a 3-1 start. The Wings have fared a bit better, but they’ve alternated losses and wins after a four-game winning streak.
Dallas got a 99-89 win in Chicago as -3.5 favorites last month.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.
Sky vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Sky +8.5 (-110)
- Wings -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sky +330
- Wings -425
Total
- 170.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sky vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 20
- Time: 3:00 p.m.
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Sky record: 4-10
- Wings record: 9-6
Sky vs. Wings Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- DiJonai Carrington – Out
- Rickea Jackson – Out
- Courtney Vandersloot – Out
Wings Injury Report
- Alysha Clark – Questionable
- Odyssey Sims – Out
- Alanna Smith – Questionable
Sky vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Paige Bueckers OVER 24.5 Points + Assists (-107)
Paige Bueckers has had two down games since dropping 31 against Phoenix, but a home game against the Sky seems like a good chance for her to get back on track.
The reigning rookie of the year is averaging 18.7 points and 6.0 assists per game, and has gone OVER 24.5 PA in five of her last eight games despite the recent rut.
Sky vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
The Wings may be up and down recently, but those ups have been at home. They’ve won five straight home games, covering the spread each time.
Chicago has kept things relatively close in recent games, but is still only 6-7 against the spread this season.
After winning by 10 in Chicago last month, give me Dallas as similarly priced favorites at home.
Pick: Wings -8.5 (-110)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop