Solana Sierra vs. Coco Gauff Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Second Round

Coco Gauff had a rough showing at Wimbledon in 2025, losing in the first round just a few weeks after she won the French Open.

Now, the American star is looking to advance to the third round in the 2026 tournament, and she’s heavily favored against Solana Sierra. Gauff had an easy win in the first round at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, winning in straight sets, and she’s already 2-0 against Sierra this year.

Sierra made the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2025, but she doesn’t have a ton of success at a Grand Slam to fall back on. The 22-year-old needed three sets to get past Anna Bondar in her opening match on Monday.

Let’s examine the odds, each player’s history at Wimbledon and my prediction for this match on Wednesday.

Solana Sierra vs. Coco Gauff Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Solana Sierra: +498

Coco Gauff: -790

Total

19.5 (Over -115/Under -125)

Solana Sierra vs. Coco Gauff How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Solana Sierra vs. Coco Gauff History and Wimbledon Performance

Solana Sierra

Sierra had an impressive showing at Wimbledon in 2025, reaching the fourth round, but she has only advanced past the first round at a Grand Slam one other time – the 2026 French Open.

Sierra made the third round in that tournament. She has a tough matchup with Gauff, who has already beaten her twice in 2026.

Coco Gauff

Gauff hasn’t been super successful at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, making a few runs to the fourth round but never going any further. After a first-round exit last year, she dominated this year’s first-round match, beating Tamara Korpatsch 6-2, 6-1.

The two-time Grand Slam winner has lost just one set in two meetings with Sierra in her career.

Solana Sierra vs. Coco Gauff Prediction and Pick

Gauff is 2-0 against Sierra in her career, and even after Sierra’s impressive Wimbledon showing in 2025, I’m going to take the American to win this match pretty comfortably.

Oddsmakers have set the games spread in this match at 5.5, a number that Gauff has easily covered in their first two meetings.

Even though she dropped a set against Sierra in their second meeting at the Italian Open this year, Gauff rallied to win 6-0, 6-4 in the final two sets. Plus, she won their first meeting (also in 2026) at the United Cup 6-1, 6-1.

Gauff had a really disappointing showing at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club after winning the French Open in 2025, but she only dropped three games in her first-round win.

I’m buying her to advance to the third round at Wimbledon for the fifth time in her career.

Pick: Gauff -5.5 Games (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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