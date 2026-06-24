South Africa vs. South Korea Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Winning Group A is officially beyond the grasp of South Korea, but they can't lose focus on Wednesday when they face South Africa to wrap up the group stage. If South Korea gets a win or a draw, they'll lock up the No. 2 spot in the group. If they lose, it opens the door for Czechia to steal that spot.

Meanwhile, if South Africa can pull off the upset, it could surpass Czechia for the No. 3 spot if Czechia loses to Mexico. That would put South Africa in the mix for a spot in the knockout stage of the tournament.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Wednesday's match.

South Africa vs. South Korea Odds and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Moneyline

South Africa +400

South Korea -145

Draw +270

Total

OVER 2.5 (+105)

UNDER 2.5 (-135)

South Africa vs. South Korea How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio BBVA

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

South Africa record: 0-1-1

South Korea record: 1-0-1

South Africa vs. South Korea History and Tournament Results

These two teams have never faced each other on the international stage.

South Africa

South Africa opened the tournament against Mexico, losing by a score of 2-0. They then faced Czechia in a must-win game, playing to a 1-1 draw thanks to a penalty kick in the 83rd minute. South Africa will need to get a better result against South Korea than Czechia gets against Mexico if they want to finish third in the group. Czechia currently has a one-goal advantage in goal differential, which will come into play if they both finish with the same record.

South Korea

South Korea beat Czechia by a score of 2-1 in its opening match, but then lost to Mexico in a close 1-0 decision in its second. South Korea will finish second in the group with a win or a draw in this match. If they lost, they could finish third or even fourth in the group if Czechia upsets Mexico.

South Africa vs. South Korea Best Prop Bet

Heung Min Son Anytime Goal (+115)

Heung Min Son has been all over his opponent's box, but has been unable to find the back of the net. He had 1.01 expected goals against Czechia, so it's time for him to find the back of the net for the first time this tournament.

South Africa vs. South Korea Prediction and Best Bet

I feel comfortable betting on South Korea to win this match on the three-way moneyline. They have an expected goal differential of +0.35 through the first two matches, far better than South Africa, which has an expected goal differential of -0.31.

South Africa has struggled to defend in this tournament, which is bad news when facing a South Korea team that has created plenty of chances for itself, but hasn't buried many goals. I think their goalscoring capability kicks in this match, and we'll see them score enough to get the win in regulation.

Pick: South Korea -145 via BetMGM

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