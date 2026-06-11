South Korea vs. Czechia Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Mexico vs. South Africa isn't the only match set to take place on the opening day of the 2026 World Cup. The other two teams in Group A, South Korea and Czechia, will also go to battle.

This game has a lot of implications for how the group will shake out. Mexico is the odds-on favorite to win it, but if either South Korea or Czechia can win this match, they'll be looked at as contenders to potentially finish atop the group, or at the very least, finish second.

You can bet on this match at the best World Cup betting sites across the country, but for now, let's take a look at the odds and my best bets.

South Korea vs. Czechia Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

South Korea +165

Czechia +190

Draw +215

Total

OVER 2.5 (+125)

UNDER 2.5 (-155)

South Korea vs. Czechia How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 11

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Akron

How to Watch (TV): FS1, Tele, Peacock

South Korea record: 0-0-0

Czechia record: 0-0-0

South Korea vs. Czechia World Cup History

These two teams have faced each other only three times in history, all three of which were friendlies. They're 1-1-1 in those three matches, with South Korea winning the most recent in June of 2016.

South Korea

This is South Korea's 12th World Cup appearance, competing in every edition of the tournament dating back to 1986. Their best result was a fourth-place finish in 2002 when they co-hosted alongside Japan. They were eliminated in the Round of 16 in 2022.

Czechia

This is Czechia's first World Cup appearance since 2006. Their best World Cup result was in 1962 when they finished as the runner-up, losing to Brazil in the championship match.

South Korea vs. Czechia Best Prop Bet

Tomas Chory Anytime Goal (+310)

I'm banking on Czechia utilizing Tomas Chory's height in their crossing game. Chory stands at 6'6 tall and will be a target of plenty of crosses throughout the game. The 31-year-old has scored six times in 21 appearances for his national team.

South Korea vs. Czechia Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today, I wrote about why I'm backing Czechia in the "tie no bet" market:

Early in the tournament, I'm going to lean on the "tie no bet" moneyline option instead of the standard "three-way moneyline" for most matches; that way, if the match ends in a draw, we'll at least get our bet amount back.

With that being said, I like the underdog in this match. Czechia's biggest strength is its size and physicality, which is something they can use to their advantage against South Korea. They're an underrated squad in this tournament, and I believe they have the right style to get the upset win on Match Day 1.

Pick: Czechia Moneyline +100 (Tie No Bet)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!