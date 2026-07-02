Spain vs. Austria Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Round of 32

The World Cup's Round of 32 continues on Thursday with three matches set to take place. The first of which is a European showdown between Spain and Austria.

Spain entered the tournament as the betting favorites to win it all, but has since been overtaken by France. Now, they have an opportunity to remind people that they're the team to beat. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Thursday afternoon's match against Austria.

Spain vs. Austria Odds and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

To Advance

Spain -850 (89.47% implied probability)

Austria +475

Moneyline

Spain -320

Austria +850

Draw +400

Total

OVER 2.5 (-122)

UNDER 2.5 (-105)

Spain vs. Austria How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 2

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One

Spain record: 2-1-0

Austria record: 1-1-1

Spain vs. Austria History and Tournament Results

Spain is 9-3-4 in 16 matches against Austria. The most recent was a 5-1 decision in favor or Spain in a 2009 international friendly.

Spain

One of the most shocking results of the group stage was a 0-0 draw between Spain and Cape Verde. Spain bounced back after the draw by beating Saudi Arabia 4-0 and Uruguay 1-0.

Austria

Austria began its tournament by beating Jordan 3-1, but then lost to Argentina 2-0. They scored on the final kick of the game to draw Algeria 3-3, clinching a spot in the knockout stage.

Spain vs. Austria Best Prop Bet

Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Goal (-106)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets, I broke down why I think there's value on Mikel Oyarzabal to score at -106 odds:

Mikel Oyarzabal is the betting favorite to score for Spain, but for good reason. He leads the entire team in expected goals so far in the tournament at 2.03. He has been the best player on the field for his country, and now he gets to face an Austrian team that has allowed 1.36 expected goals against per 90 minutes of play. There's going to be plenty of offensive opportunities for Oyarzabal to find the back of the net.

Spain vs. Austria Prediction and Pick

I think we can feel comfortable betting on Spain to win this match by 2+ goals. I broke down why in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:

Not only were Spain the pre-tournament favorites, but they finished the Group Stage with the best expected goal differential per 90 minutes at +1.61. Their 0-0 draw against Cape Verde has led some people to believe that they aren't as good as originally expected, but the underlying numbers have shown that they are head and shoulders above the majority of teams in this tournament, including Austria. The Austrians finished the group stage with an expected goal differential of -0.23 per 90 minutes.

I'm willing to bet on Spain running away with the win in this one.

Best Bet: Spain -1.5 (-105) via Caesars

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