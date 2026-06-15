Spain vs. Cape Verde Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Spain’s quest for a World Cup title begins on Monday at 12 p.m. EST, as it’ll take on Cape Verde for the first meeting in international play between the two nations.

Spain is tied with France atop the odds to win the World Cup, and La Roja come into this match as a massive favorite (-1400) to pick up a win. The No. 2 team in FIFA’s rankings, Spain has a massive advantage over Cabo Verde (67th), and it would be shocking if this match ended in anything but a Spain win.

Still, Cape Verde playing with house money could be a good thing in this Group Stage clash. It made the World Cup by edging out Cameroon in qualifying, and it has five wins, four draws and just one loss in its last 10 international matches.

Can the Blue Sharks give La Roja a run to open Monday’s action?

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are hoping to lead Spain to a dominant first win in the 2026 World Cup with a title later on this summer as the ultimate goal.

Here’s a look at the betting odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Group Stage showdown.

Spain vs. Cape Verde Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Spain: -1400

Cape Verde: +3000

Draw: +1200

Total

3.5 (Over -125/Under +100)

Spain vs. Cape Verde How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 15

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Atlanta Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX, Peacock, Telemundo

Spain vs. Cape Verde History and Tournament Results

These teams have never met in international play before.

Spain

Spain comes into the World Cup as the co-favorite, and it’s looking for its first win since 2010 in South Africa. It has two semifinal appearances and six quarterfinal appearances all time, posting 31 wins, 17 draws and 19 losses across 17 World Cups.

Cape Verde

This is the first appearance in the World Cup for Cabo Verde, and it’s played very well recently in international action, losing just one of its last 10 matches while posting a plus-10 goal differential.

Spain vs. Cape Verde Best Prop Bet

Lamine Yamal Anytime Goalscorer (-115)

One of the best young players in the world, Yamal had 16 goals for Barcelona in 26 starts in La Liga this season, taking 37 shots on goal and 117 shots overall.

He should be a focal point of Spain’s attack, and the total in this game suggests that we’ll see plenty of goals between these two teams.

Since Spain is so heavily favored, I wouldn’t be shocked to see a win by multiple goals, and Yamal should make an imprint on this game. After all, Spain has scored a whopping 28 goals over its last 10 international matches. I don’t mind Yamal at +400 to score the first goal in this match, but I’ll settle for him at -115 to find the back of the net.

Spain vs. Cape Verde Prediction and Pick

There’s no sense in betting on La Roja to win this match outright since the price (-1400) is so high, but I do believe the total is worth a look.

SI’s James Cormack predicted a 4-0 Spain win in this Group H showdown, and Spain is averaging 2.8 goals per match over its last 10 international appearances.

While Cabo Verde is averaging just 1.9 goals during that same 10-match stretch, it’s possible that the No. 2 team in the world is able to dominate from start to finish and put up four goals on its own.

Spain is averaging 2.36 expected goals over its last 10 matches – the third-highest mark of any team in the World Cup field in 2026.

I expect a pretty dominant showing from the co-favorite to win this year’s World Cup.

Pick: OVER 3.5 (-125 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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