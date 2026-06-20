Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

The most shocking result of the World Cup so far was Spain, the pre-tournament favorites to win it all, playing to a draw against Cape Verde in its first-ever World Cup match.

Spain will try to regain its footing in Group H when they take on Saudi Arabia on Sunday. All four teams in the group played to a draw in the first round, meaning the group is now wide open for the taking for whichever team can get a win today.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for today's match.

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Odds and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

3-Way Moneyline

Spain -1000

Saudi Arabia +2000

Draw +800

Total

OVER 3.5 (+118)

UNDER 3.5 (-150)

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia How to Watch

Date: Sunday, June 21

Time: Noon ET

Venue: Atlanta Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Spain record: 0-1-0

Saudi Arabia record: 0-1-0

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia History and Tournament Results

These two countries have faced each other three teams, with Spain winning all three matches including a 1-0 victory in the 2006 World Cup.

Spain

Spain was all over Cape Verde during their first round match, but failed to find the back of the net despite having an expected goals of 2.10 while having possession for 74% of the match. If they want to win the group, it's important they find a way to score against Saudi Arabia,

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia played to a draw against Uruguay, but was largely outplayed during the match. They managed only three shots on goal and had 0.66 expected goals compared to 1.72 from Uruguay. Their goaltender, Mohammed Al-Owais, stopped nine shots in that game. He'll need another sharp performance against Spain if Saudi Arabia wants any hope of getting a result.

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Best Prop

Lamine Yamal Anytime Goal (-103)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today, I made the case for betting on Lamine Yamal of Spain:

Spain's young phenom came in off the bench in their first match of the World Cup, but with some added time to get healthy, I expect him to see the field much more against Saudi Arabia. It's only a matter of time before the 18-year-old notches his first World Cup goal. He already has six when playing for his country, and now he gets to face a Saudi Arabia team that had an expected goals against of 1.97 in its opening match.

The time is now for Yamal to find the back of the net.

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Prediction and Best Bet

I made the case for betting on Spain to run away with the win in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:

Now is the time to buy low on Spain. Don't look too much into their draw against Cape Verde. They dominated that game, finishing with an expected goal differential of +2.69, which was the highest mark amongst all first-round games, even higher than Germany (+2.25), which won its match by a score of 7-1.

Spain will come out firing against a Saudi Arabia team that had the third-lowest expected goal differential at -2.11 against Uruguay. I'm willing to bet the Spanish completing run away with the win in dominant fashion.

Pick: Spain -2.5 (-103) via Caesars

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