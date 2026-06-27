Sparks vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, June 27

The Los Angeles Sparks continue their road trip against the Indiana Fever after seeing Marina Mabrey drop 53 points against them on Thursday night.

The Sparks have now lost three of their last four games, and Indiana is also struggling recently, going 1-3 in its last four games after a four-game winning streak.

The Fever did get an 87-78 win in Los Angeles on May 13, though.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.

Sparks vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sparks +6.5 (-115)

Fever -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Sparks +240

Fever -298

Total

176.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sparks vs. Fever How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 27

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Sparks record: 8-9

Fever record: 10-8

Sparks vs. Fever Injury Reports

Sparks Injury Report

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Fever Injury Report

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Sparks vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kelsey Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-104)

Kelsey Mitchell caught fire on Thursday night against the Mercury. She shot 7-of-9 from beyond the arc, giving her OVER 2.5 3-pointers in four of her last five games.

The guard made 3-of-9 threes against the Sparks in May, and went OVER 2.5 3-pointers in three of the four meetings last season.

Sparks vs. Fever Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have been up and down as of late, and they’ve also been flying over the total.

Los Angeles has gone OVER in three straight games and five of their last six, with Indiana hitting the OVER in four of its last five contests as well.

The OVER is now 11-5 in Los Angeles’ games and 10-8 for the Fever.

Pick: OVER 176.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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