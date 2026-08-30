Sparks vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, Aug. 30

The 2026 season hasn’t been a fun one for the Los Angeles Sparks or Seattle Steam, who are set to square off on Sunday evening as part of a four-game slate in the WNBA.

The Sparks are looking to build on a win over the Washington Mystics on Friday, but they’ve long been eliminated from the playoffs in what has been an injury-riddled season. Los Angeles ended up losing Kelsey Plum for a long stretch of the campaign and eventually dealt her at the trade deadline since she’s an impending free agent.

After going all-in on a veteran team, trading for Ariel Atkins and signing Nneka Ogwumike, the Sparks still ended up falling well short of a postseason berth.

Meanwhile, the Storm are in a complete rebuild and have the worst record in the WNBA (8-31) despite winning two of their last 10 games. Seattle knocked off the Toronto Tempo earlier in the week, but it remains just 6-13 at home and two games back of the No. 14-seeded Connecticut Sun.

Oddsmakers have set the Storm as slight favorites in this matchup, but should bettors trust them to cover at home?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.

Sparks vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sparks +1.5 (-120)

Storm -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Sparks: -105

Storm: -115

Total

172.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Sparks vs. Storm How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 30

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

How to Watch (TV): KOMO-TV, Spectrum Sports Network, WNBA League Pass

Sparks record: 14-25

Storm record: 8-31

Sparks vs. Storm Injury Reports

Sparks Injury Report

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda – out

Emma Cannon – questionable

Aaliyah Nye – out

Storm Injury Report

Natisha Hiedeman – out

Sparks vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet

Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet

Rae Burrell 15+ Points (-123)

One of the bright spots for the Sparks in 2026 has been the play of young guard Rae Burrell, who has taken on a much bigger role with Rickea Jackson now in Chicago and Plum in Phoenix.

Burrell is averaging 14.4 points per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from 3. A first-round pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, Burrell is averaging 19.0 points per game over her last seven games, clearing this line six times.

Now, she takes on a Seattle team that is ninth in the league in defensive rating this season. Burrell struggled in two earlier matchups against the Storm, scoring five and four points, but I’m buying her during this recent hot streak.

The former first-round pick should build on her career year with the Sparks looking to the future with this current roster.

Sparks vs. Storm Prediction and Pick

Seattle won its last game and has been a way better team at home than on the road this season, but I can’t get behind the Storm at this number.

It’s almost impossible to justify Seattle as a favorite in any game, and it has covered in just two games when favored at home this season (one was the most recent win over Toronto).

The Sparks are coming off an impressive win over a playoff-bound Washington team, and they are 9-5 against the spread as road underdogs, which is the third-best mark in the WNBA.

In a battle between two teams with no playoff future in 2026, I don’t mind taking the points, even if the spread is this close.

Pick: Sparks +1.5 (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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