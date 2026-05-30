Sparks vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, May 30
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The Los Angeles Sparks close out a weekend back-to-back as they head up to Hartford to take on the Connecticut Sun on Saturday night.
The Sparks are looking to get two wins on consecutive nights for an undefeated four-game road trip, while the Sun are still looking for their second win of the season.
The Sparks won all three meetings against the Sun last season, covering in the final two.
The oddsmakers have the Sparks as road favorites at the best betting sites on
Saturday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.
Sparks vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Sparks -6.5 (-115)
- Sun +6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Sparks -278
- Sun +225
Total
- 168.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sparks vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 30
- Time: 6:00 p.m.
- Venue: PeoplesBank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SPECSN, NBCSB
- Sparks record: 4-3
- Sun record: 1-8
Sparks vs. Sun Injury Reports
Sparks Injury Report
- NOT YET SUBMITTED
Sun Injury Report
- Aaliyah Edwards – Out
- Brittney Griner – Questionable
Sparks vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets
This player prop selection was made before odds were released and is based on past player performance.
Sun Best NBA Prop Bet
- Aneesah Morrow OVER Points + Rebounds
Aneesah Morrow is having a solid start to her WNBA career. The seventh overall pick in this year’s WNBA Draft is averaging nearly a double double with 11.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game this season.
Look for Morrow to keep up her strong start against a tired Sparks team.
Sparks vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
Even with the Sparks on a back-to-back, I can’t take the Sun tonight.
Los Angeles has won all three games on this road trip as underdogs, and now is the favorite against a lowly Connecticut squad.
Give me the Sparks to cover the points tonight.
Pick: Sparks -6.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop