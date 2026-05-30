Sparks vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, May 30

The Los Angeles Sparks close out a weekend back-to-back as they head up to Hartford to take on the Connecticut Sun on Saturday night.

The Sparks are looking to get two wins on consecutive nights for an undefeated four-game road trip, while the Sun are still looking for their second win of the season.

The Sparks won all three meetings against the Sun last season, covering in the final two.

The oddsmakers have the Sparks as road favorites at the best betting sites on

Saturday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.

Sparks vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sparks -6.5 (-115)

Sun +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Sparks -278

Sun +225

Total

168.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sparks vs. Sun How to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 30

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Venue: PeoplesBank Arena

How to Watch (TV): SPECSN, NBCSB

Sparks record: 4-3

Sun record: 1-8

Sparks vs. Sun Injury Reports

Sparks Injury Report

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Sun Injury Report

Aaliyah Edwards – Out

Brittney Griner – Questionable

Sparks vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets

This player prop selection was made before odds were released and is based on past player performance.

Sun Best NBA Prop Bet

Aneesah Morrow OVER Points + Rebounds

Aneesah Morrow is having a solid start to her WNBA career. The seventh overall pick in this year’s WNBA Draft is averaging nearly a double double with 11.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game this season.

Look for Morrow to keep up her strong start against a tired Sparks team.

Sparks vs. Sun Prediction and Pick

Even with the Sparks on a back-to-back, I can’t take the Sun tonight.

Los Angeles has won all three games on this road trip as underdogs, and now is the favorite against a lowly Connecticut squad.

Give me the Sparks to cover the points tonight.

Pick: Sparks -6.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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